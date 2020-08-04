Big 12 Chooses Scheduling Model for 2020

Big 12 Conference presidents and chancellors met via conference call on Monday and decided the immediate future of the league:

Nine conference games, plus one non-conference game.

That’s the model the league is moving forward with for 2020.

That's according to a report from The Athletic that cited unnamed sources.

A Big 12 source said a statement would be forthcoming on Monday night.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione told SI Sooners he would not comment “tonight but maybe sometime tomorrow.”

OU has two non-conference games still scheduled after the SEC decreed it would not play non-conference games, thus keeping Tennessee out of Norman this year: Aug. 29 against Missouri State and Sept. 26 at Army.

It’s unknown if OU will keep he Missouri State game, or eschew the home game with the Bears for a trip to New York, or possibly add a different team entirely.

The league went into Monday’s meeting considering two primary models: a full 12-game schedule and a truncated schedule that featured nine conference games and one non-league opponent.

The problem with keeping one non-conference game is that the Big 12’s current contracts are all over the board and will ultimately result in uneven scheduling.

Oklahoma State has home games with Tulsa and FCS Western Illinois. Texas has home games with South Florida and UTEP. Iowa State has home games with FCS South Dakota and UNLV. Baylor has home games with FCS Incarnate Word and Louisiana Tech. TCU has a home game with FCS Prairie View A & M and a road game at SMU. West Virginia has one home game with FCS Eastern Kentucky. Texas Tech has a road game at UTEP and a home game with FCS Alabama State. Kansas State has home games with Buffalo and FCS North Dakota. And Kansas has a home game with FCS New Hampshire and a road game at Coastal Carolina.

Ideally, all Big 12 teams would play home games against FBS opponents, meaning Oklahoma would likely reschedule its Sept. 26 game at Army for another year.

Then again, the Sooners’ only non-conference home game would be the opener against FCS Missouri State.

TCU, however, figures to keep its cross-town “road game” at rival SMU, and it makes sense for Texas Tech to keep its road trip to El Paso intact rather than play an FCS opponent at home.

Other Power 5 conferences already made their scheduling decisions, canceling all Power 5 non-conference games — 11 games in all — and leaving the Big 12 as the last holdout.

The Big Ten said on July 9 that it was going to conference games only, and it has been reported that the league will announce its full schedule Tuesday morning.

The Pac-12 revealed its conference-only plan two days later, and on July 31, the Pac-12 unveiled its full 2020 schedule.

The ACC and the SEC revealed their scheduling preferences on July 30. The ACC admitted Notre Dame as a full member for 2020 and announced a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference game, while the SEC said it would play a 10-game conference-only schedule.

