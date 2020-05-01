Bob Bowlsby: What if Coronavirus 'comes roaring back?'

Bob Bowlsby said way back on March 26 that “the thing I most worry about” was the Coronavirus pandemic shutdown actually returning with a vengeance.

The Big 12 Commissioner reiterated that stance again on Thursday during an appearance on Sirius XM Big 12 Radio.

“I think we’ll get back to campus and get back to practicing and we’ll start the season,” Bowlsby said. “We may not start exactly on time, but I think we’ll start the season.”

“I worry more about the end of the season and the postseason than I do the beginning parts of the season. If the virus comes roaring back in the traditional flu and virus season in November and December and (lasts) through March, I wonder if we’re going to get basketball seasons in, I wonder if we're going to get the (College Football Playoff) in, and I wonder if we’re going to get the NCAA Tournament in.”

In a nearly 30-minute interview with hosts Chris Plank, Holly Rowe and Gabe Ikard, Bowlsby said “we’ll be very, very lucky” to start football season on time and finish it without another stoppage.

Such a stoppage would create all manner of havoc beyond what has occurred so far.

“If we have that sort of disruption again,” Bowlsby said March 26 during a media conference call, “then are we gonna offer fall sport athletes another year, and how does that interface with their academic undertakings?”

Also Thursday, at Bowlsby’s alma mater, University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld told the state’s Board of Regents that he expects the Hawkeye football team will resume activities after June 1. The Big Ten Conference suspended all team activities through May 4 and said it will reassess the ban after that time.

“We’re ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point,” Harreld said, “and we’ll be able to get back into what we normally do.”

Bowlsby sounded much less hopeful, but asked pertinent questions.

“Say somebody at TCU tests positive for the virus, and it’s somebody that works regularly with the football team,” Bowlsby said. “West Virginia is scheduled to come in on Saturday and play against them.

“If West Virginia calls and says they’re ‘Not coming because we don’t want to expose our kids,’ do they forfeit? Does TCU forfeit? Is it considered no game?

“What happens if some teams get in eight games, and some only get six games, how do you decide your champion?

“The number of variables is virtually almost limitless. But those are the kinds of things that we’re working our way through.”

That’s just the teams. What about the fans?

“It’s hard to put 100,000 people in a stadium when you’ve got to sit six feet apart,” Bowlsby said. “Does a 100,000-seat stadium become a 25,000-seat stadium?

“We certainly would love to be playing with full stadiums, but given social distancing and some of the things we’ve been through, one has to wonder if the psychology of going back to public assembly isn’t going to change. Are you gonna want to go into a stadium and sit cheek to jaw with someone you don’t know, after all we’ve been through?”

