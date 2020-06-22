Credit Big 12 Conference leadership for considering a multitude of possibilities and planning a concrete contingency.

The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that Big 12 athletic directors are considering the possibility of moving the league’s football championship game back a week to Dec. 12 to accommodate potential make-ups of games that could be canceled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I think trying to build in flexibility makes sense,” commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Morning News college football reporter Chuck Carlton. “I hope the season is orderly enough that those kinds of options can be viable. I suspect that we won’t have that luxury.”

Bowlsby has said from the beginning that he feared a second surge of COVID-19 cases. Now, as football players and student-athletes around the nation continue to test positive even before returning to campus for voluntary offseason workouts, his fears are coming true almost daily.

Bowlsby told Carlton that any official delay of the game – scheduled for Dec. 5 – might not be made until weeks into the season. The Dallas Cowboys have a road game scheduled on Dec. 13 at Cincinnati and AT & T Stadium doesn’t have any other events scheduled, so the field would be available. But there’s a lot to consider, Bowlsby said.

“It’s all those plus the NFL considerations, plus just the general scheduling. “It’s got a lot of moving parts. But we’re at the point where we’re weighing options.”

The College Football Playoff has set Dec. 6 as its selection date, but the selection committee should be able to adjust.

“It’s only June, and so it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to speculate,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told the Morning News. “But CFP will be ready to deal with whatever eventualities present themselves.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.