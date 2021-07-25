Big 12 Execs Meet With Oklahoma, Texas

The Sooners and Longhorns were represented by their presidents as they had a "coordial" meeting with Bob Bowlsby and the league's executive committee.

The Big 12 Conference executive committee met with CEOs from Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday, hoping to convince the league’s flagship schools to not leave for the Southeastern Conference.

“The meeting was cordial,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a league press release, “and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference.

The meeting with Oklahoma president Joe Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell was held Sunday afternoon by videoconference.

The Big 12 executive committee includes Big 12 Chairman of the Board of Directors Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech, and Baylor president Linda Livingstone.

“I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead,” Bowlsby said, “and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

It was previously reported by CBS Sports on Saturday that during the Big 12 athletic directors and presidents/chancellors’ meeting on Thursday — the one OU and Texas leaders declined to attend — the idea came about to offer the Sooners and Longhorns additional revenue shares to entice them to stay.