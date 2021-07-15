Sports Illustrated home
Big 12 Media Days: Mike Gundy has Fortified OSU's Defense, But is it Enough to Beat OU?

The Sooners haven't had much trouble moving and scoring in Bedlam lately, but the OSU coach feels this year's defense is the fastest he's ever had.
ARLINGTON, TX — Mike Gundy knows the Big 12 Conference championship runs through Norman.

That’s one reason why the Oklahoma State coach cycled through his defensive coordinators until he hired Jim Knowles.

Knowles is about to begin his fourth season in Stillwater, and during his time, the Cowboy defense has shown marked improvement.

“I’ve been very impressed with our defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, and his staff, and his willingness to adjust to our league,” Gundy said Thursday at Big 12 Media Days. “I feel more comfortable with our defense being on the field than maybe I had in my first 12-14 years as head coach.”

In Knowles’ first season, the Cowboys ranked 112th in the nation in total defense, allowing 452.5 yards per game. In 2019, OSU improved to 82nd nationally, 412.3 yards per game. And last year, O-State jumped to 44th in total defense by yielding just 379.0 yards per game.

“We play good third-down defense,” Gundy said. “I think Jim is very innovative in his blitz packages. I think we’ve simplified, we’ve gone with simplicity and repetition, compared with trying to outcoach other people. I think that’s important.”

During Knowles’ time, OSU has suffered unexpected losses to teams like Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU and others. Gundy and his staff realize that to win a Big 12 title will require eliminating those upsets, but the Cowboys will also need to step up and challenge six-time league champion Oklahoma.

In the last three Bedlam matchups, Lincoln Riley and his OU offense has recorded 48, 34 and 41 points, and 702, 450 and 492 yards.

That has to change for OSU to challenge for the Big 12 crown.

“I’m hoping, from what I’ve seen in the spring, that we’ll have the fastest defense that we’ve had since I’ve been head coach — which again, is important,” Gundy said. “You’ve got to be able to run and get guys down. You’ve got to tackle. We tackled very well last year.

So, all of that can tie into confidence, and confidence makes you a better player, I don’t care what sport it is. And our defense is starting to develop a little confidence in themselves. And it makes us a better football team.”

