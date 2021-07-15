Big 12 Media Days: New Coach Lance Leipold Faces a Massive Undertaking at Kansas

Consistency in coaching and recruiting and an insistence on looking ahead, not behind, are what the Jayhawks' new head man wants to establish first.

ARLINGTON, TX — The quagmire at Kansas didn’t exactly gain any clarity on Thursday.

Mired with more than a decade of bottom feeding and now afflicted with some salacious remnants from the Les Miles era, the 2021 Jayhawks’ contingent at Big 12 Media Days stayed home in Lawrence, victims of a travel snafu.

Via awkward video conferencing, new coach Lance Leipold apologized for not being at AT&T Stadium in person, but his focus seemed appropriately on quickly getting past the scandal and maybe even winning some football games.

“I think there's no simple quick fixes in building a program or in rebuilding a program,” Leipold said. “Our approach is going to be consistent in what we're going to do, consistent in our recruiting methods, starting locally, again, spreading out throughout the nation within the Big 12 footprint.

“Our expectation is we'll be very similar to other places that we've been. We're going to expect and want our players to continue to work on daily improvement. We have to be a program that's going to take care of the finer points of the game and continue to build consistency and confidence in each and every thing that we do.”

KU took the Kansas State approach in hiring Leipold. He won six NCAA Division III national championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater — K-State’s Chris Klieman won four FCS titles as head coach at North Dakota State and has transferred that winning nicely in Manhattan — and then turned around a moribund program at Buffalo. Leipold’s last three years there, he directed the Bulls two a 24-10 record and three bowl appearances.

For 12 consecutive seasons, KU has failed to win more than one conference game, and five times they were winless in league action. The Jayhawks’ best overall record since Mark Mangino left in 2009 was just 3-9. Twice they’ve finished a season winless (including 0-9 last year) and twice they’ve won just one game. Including Mangino’s final season, KU is 7-90 in Big 12 play.

So what is Leipold’s first directive at Kansas?

“Keep looking forward,” Leipold said. “I think whether it be success or when programs haven't had success, you can't spend any time looking in the rearview mirror. Look through the windshield, keep it a day at a time, don't get too far ahead of yourself or too far behind. Be where your feet are at and continue to work each and every day to be a little bit better than you were before. We've taken that when things have been going well for us and through tougher times.”