Big 12 Media Days: WVU Defense vs. Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler Could've Been Epic

ARLINGTON, TX — West Virginia’s defense is in the unique position this year of being the only Big 12 school that didn’t face Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler last season.

“Well, we prepared for him twice,” WVU coach Neal Brown said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days.

Brown said he didn’t see any scouting or schematic disadvantage to not defending the Heisman Trophy frontrunner when the teams meet in this year’s Big 12 opener on Sept. 25 in Norman.

OU’s trip to Norman was first postponed, then canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Mountaineers actually did study him for both games, and it’s usually the pregame scouting that turns up the most useful information, rather than any head-to-head results.

“I was really impressed with his growth from the beginning of the season to the end,” Brown said. “I think that’s a credit to Lincoln (Riley); a credit to that offensive staff.”

Rattler against the Mountaineer defense might have been an epic matchup last season. WVU had the nation’s No. 4 overall defense last season, leading the Big 12 by yielding just 291 yards per game, and led the nation in fewest passing yards allowed at just 159.6 yards per game.

Rattler, meanwhile, threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season with seven interceptions. He committed eight turnovers in the Sooners’ first four games, then committed two over the back half of the season.

“The thing he does that shows up on film — we saw Oklahoma a lot on crossover film, so watched him a lot as we went through our Big 12 season last year — he’s got elite arm talent. He’s got the unique ability to buy time and create plays with his feet. He’s a creator.

“And, he’s got great players around him, and that’s not gonna change.”