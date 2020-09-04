The Big 12 took a page out of the NFL’s playbook Friday, announcing that teams must have at least 53 players active on the roster in order to play.

The number is based on the entire roster, including all scholarship and walk-on players. NFL rosters traditionally consist of 53 individuals, but it's not uncommon for college football teams to roster over a hundred players.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the conference also specified that there will be similar measures implemented for certain position groups.

Additional minimum thresholds of available players were also established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1). Teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week test results, could still elect to play as scheduled if so desired. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

Oklahoma doesn't appear to be in any danger of falling below those personnel thresholds, as they possess plenty of depth along the offensive and defensive line. They're also well stocked with quarterbacks; Spencer Rattler is joined on the depth chart by Chandler Morris, Tanner Mordecai, Tanner Schafer, Cade Horton and Colt Atkinson.

The Conference’s “9+1” 2020 schedule features a full round-robin among Big 12 teams, plus one non-conference game. The schedule provides each team with two bye dates, plus the option to move the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship back one week to December 19 if needed. Open dates will be used for rescheduling games in the event a team does not have enough players to compete.

The non-conference portion of the Big 12 schedule kicks off next weekend, with Conference play beginning September 26.

