SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Big 12 Announces Football Cancellation Thresholds

Parker Thune

The Big 12 took a page out of the NFL’s playbook Friday, announcing that teams must have at least 53 players active on the roster in order to play.

The number is based on the entire roster, including all scholarship and walk-on players. NFL rosters traditionally consist of 53 individuals, but it's not uncommon for college football teams to roster over a hundred players.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the conference also specified that there will be similar measures implemented for certain position groups.

Additional minimum thresholds of available players were also established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1). Teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week test results, could still elect to play as scheduled if so desired. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

Oklahoma doesn't appear to be in any danger of falling below those personnel thresholds, as they possess plenty of depth along the offensive and defensive line. They're also well stocked with quarterbacks; Spencer Rattler is joined on the depth chart by Chandler Morris, Tanner Mordecai, Tanner Schafer, Cade Horton and Colt Atkinson.

The Conference’s “9+1” 2020 schedule features a full round-robin among Big 12 teams, plus one non-conference game. The schedule provides each team with two bye dates, plus the option to move the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship back one week to December 19 if needed. Open dates will be used for rescheduling games in the event a team does not have enough players to compete.

The non-conference portion of the Big 12 schedule kicks off next weekend, with Conference play beginning September 26.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma announces it won't sell tickets to soccer and volleyball games in 2020

University says it will allow certain pass-list members to attend games

Parker Thune

Beyond Sooner Summit: Caleb Williams shows he's a 'leadership guy and 'the perfect quarterback'

Future teammates show respect for Oklahoma Sooners 2021 QB Caleb Williams

John. E. Hoover

Adrian Peterson says 'I have a lot more in me'

Before Washington released Peterson on Friday, he told SI Sooners he intends to keep playing for years: "The body can do some amazing things if you put in the work."

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 2, Ndamukong Suh & Vince Young

Nebraska Cornhuskers NG, Texas Longhorns QB tied for the No. 2 spot

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley says T.J. Pledger "setting the pace" in depleted backfield

Oklahoma Sooners expected to lean heavily on junior running back with Kennedy Brooks departed and Rhamondre Stevenson suspended

Parker Thune

The Cullen Montgomery Interview: Bond with OU, Bedenbaugh 'has only gotten stronger'

Oklahoma Sooners offensive line recruit Cullen Montgomery is 'reassured' about OU

John. E. Hoover

If you're going to the OU games, you'll want to read this first: what's new, different, better

Oklahoma Sooners gameday policies and procedu

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 4, Ricky Williams

Top 25 Players in Big 12 Conference History: No. 4, Texas Longhorns RB Ricky Williams

John. E. Hoover

As football season draws near, Sooners embracing unique circumstances

Oklahoma Sooners players express their excitement for the season ahead; DE Nik Bonitto says he's "really proud of what OU is doing" to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year watch list

Oklahoma Sooners head coach appears alongside 12 other nominees, including Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart

Parker Thune