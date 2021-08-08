Big Things are Happening at Oklahoma, But OU Needs to Land Some Defensive Talent

Lincoln Riley landed two more elite offensive prospects over the weekend in the 2023 class, but the Sooners are going to have to bring in some similar talent on defense.

After a July in recruiting that was one of Lincoln Riley’s best, August is looking like it might be even better.

On back-to-back days, Oklahoma landed two more offensive players in the 2023 class who are ranked in the top five in the country at their respective positions.

On Friday, Luke Hasz decided to stay in-state and committed. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hasz is the No. 2 tight end in the country, per 247 Sports, a big, athletic pass-catcher with a ridiculous catch radius and sticky hands. He’s a walking mismatch on the football field, and he’ll fit right into Riley’s offense.

On Saturday, Makai Lemon chose OU out of California. He’s the No. 4 athlete in the nation — he plays offense and defense, though most think he’ll play wide receiver (Dennis Simmons has been his lead recruiter) — and the 6-foot, 180-pound Lemon is explosive, elusive, tracks the deep ball and plays physical.

Hasz picked OU over Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and a hundred others. Lemon chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, USC and everybody else.

Oklahoma’s 2023 class — albeit, it just got started — already ranked No. 1 in the nation according to Rivals after landing the No. 3 running back (Treyaun Webb) and the No. 2 quarterback (Malachi Nelson, Lemon’s teammate at Los Alamitos, CA), per 247 Sports’ rankings.

There’s a lot of talent and depth still to flesh out in the ’23 class, but it’s clear that Riley and his staff are recruiting at a higher level than ever.

ChampU BBQ is at the heart of it all. Dozens of top prospects attended the Sooners’ big party in June, and everyone came away wowed — by the supercars, yes, and by the NFL alumni, of course. But mostly, they were impressed with Oklahoma’s dedication to making recruits feel like family.

“I took that visit back in June to see how I would like it and how comfortable I would be and I was blown away,” Lemon told 247 Sports. “It definitely exceeded my expectations and I knew right then that I had found a home.”

Lemon said it was “a 10 out of 10” and that there were no negatives about his trip.

“We felt a family vibe the second we got to campus, not just from the coaches but players on the team and other families that we met. … My family liked that it’s not just all about football there.”

Realists, of course, know not to get too excited too soon. The Sooners’ 2022 class is still reeling a bit after the loss of two long-time commits this summer in stud wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Talyn Shettron. Nobody thought they’d decommit when they pledged to OU in July 2020 and October 2020, respectively, but here they are headed to SMU and Oklahoma State.

So where does OU go from here?

Recruiting aside, Oklahoma looks like it has the talent to win a national championship right now, in 2021. Recruits see that and acknowledge the top-shelf work Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and the rest of the OU staff is doing.

But last week’s news that the Sooners will indeed be the next members (along with Texas) of the Southeastern Conference is having an immediate impact, too. Grinch and Riley said Thursday they don’t want to lose sight of this year’s opportunities. They also don’t want to sell recruits on the SEC too soon — it’s still not clear when the transition will happen, 2025 or sooner.

But Webb and Nelson and Hasz and Lemon are proof that big, big things are happening in Norman, and they’re happening right now.

The Sooners’ 2021 class ranked No. 10 in the nation in the 247 Sports Composite (No. 5 in average ranking per player). OU’s 2022 class currently ranks No. 7 (No. 6 by average). Again, it’s early, but the ’23 class ranks No. 1 overall by Rivals and No. 2 by 247 Sports (No. 1 by average ranking per player).

The ’22 class includes the No. 1 receiver in the country (Luther Burden), the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country (Raleek Brown), the No. 3 running back in the country (Gavin Sawchuk) and, for now, 10 other prospects who rank in the top 30 at their position nationally, according to 247 Sports.

While citizens of Sooner Nation appreciate the quick start on 2023 and the incredible accumulation of talent at the skill positions, it’s also a fan base savvy enough to know this program needs a lot more to remain in the hunt every year for national championship.

That means offensive linemen, and it means defense.

In the 2022 class, that means Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a defensive tackle who’s the No. 1 player in the state of Florida. It means Gentry Williams, a defensive back who’s the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma. It means Omari Abor, a defensive end who’s the No. 6 player in the state of Texas. It means Zion Branch, a defensive back who’s the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada. And it means Chris McClellan, a defensive tackle who’s the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma.

The 2023 class isn’t as well defined yet — at least on the defensive side.

But if the COVID-19 Delta variant holds off, and if recruiting stays open, and if Riley and Grinch are able to land official visits (Dindy is scheduled for Sept. 11, Texas defensive end commit Derrick Brown is scheduled for Sept. 17, and Florida 4-star defensive line prospect Marvin Jones is scheduled for Sept. 25), then it may be just a matter of time before the Sooners start to bring some serious talent on the defensive side of the ball as well.