Prospect Profile: ATH Billy Bowman

Billy Bowman

Hometown: Denton, Texas

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 175

Position: ATH

School: Denton Ryan

SI All-American Ranking: No. 60 overall player

Player Comparison: Tyler Lockett

Notes: Committed to Texas in July 2019; decommitted in October 2020

Thune's Take: Lincoln Riley offered Bowman this past July, almost a year since he’d verbally committed to Texas. It took Riley all of three months to flip the dynamic jack-of-all-trades. The Longhorns only wanted Bowman to play defensive back and wouldn’t budge on it, which reportedly factored into his decommitment. With that in mind, it would stand to reason that Riley will deploy Bowman on offense, especially since he doesn’t have the stature that Alex Grinch prizes in the secondary. It’s not difficult to envision Bowman taking on a Tavon Austin-esque role in the Oklahoma offense, getting 12-15 touches a game from the slot and out of the backfield.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.