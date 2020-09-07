The Bobby Petrino era has arrived at Missouri State, and both Petrino and his Bears program are looking for rejuvenation.

The maligned 59-year-old coach steps into his first season at the helm in Springfield, and inherits a team that went 1-11 in 2019. Nevertheless, Petrino relishes the very opportunity to coach football again, as he hasn't roamed the sidelines since Louisville fired him in November 2018.

"It feels good," said Petrino. "We've put a lot of preparation into the game."

But in a season where the Missouri Valley Conference moved its competition to the spring, the date with Oklahoma is the only game on the slate this fall for the Bears. So what's to be gained from a single contest, beyond the obvious financial benefits?

"First and foremost is going through the preparation... how we can execute and put things together," said Petrino. "We're just happy to be out there every day. You've got teams around the country that aren't playing [at all]."

The Bears face a daunting opponent in fifth-ranked Oklahoma, a program that has never lost a game to an FCS opponent. And with Lincoln Riley leading the charge for the Sooners, Petrino understands that nothing's going to come easy for Missouri State this Saturday.

"I've always been a big fan of [Riley], going back to his days at East Carolina," said Petrino. "He's also done a heck of a job of recruiting quarterbacks. And to get quarterbacks to play really well, you've got to get the other 10 guys around him to play really well."

In so many words, Petrino acknowledged that the mission on Saturday is to score a moral victory in what projects to be a one-sided affair.

"They've got great offensive linemen, good skill players," he said. "I think what's important for us is that our guys can really understand what we're asking them to do... that they can look in the mirror after the game and say, 'I played as hard as I possibly could.'"

Oklahoma will trot out their fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons Saturday, as ballyhooed redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler is set to take the reins of the offense. In evaluating Rattler's skill set, Petrino referenced one of his former quarterback proteges - a player who would become a Heisman Trophy winner and eventual NFL MVP.

"I don't know a whole lot about Rattler," Petrino conceded. "But I think the thing that stands out with him is, like Lamar [Jackson], the ability to make plays with your arm and make plays with your legs."

As for the health of his team, Petrino indicated that his depth chart hasn't been too ravaged by COVID-19, and the Bears will head to Norman in relatively good collective health.

"We feel pretty good about having most all our guys at the game," said Petrino. "As of now, I feel pretty good about it."

Petrino has a noted reputation as a program-builder, and the Missouri State administration brought him in with the hope that he could eventually inject life into a dormant football program. Though it's a long-term rebuild in Springfield, Petrino says that he's not going to get too caught up in the big picture.

"I think we've got some work to do," said Petrino. "We've got some building to do. And when you're building a program, I think it's important that you celebrate your small successes."

It seems a near-impossibility that Petrino will construe the Bears' performance this Saturday as anything other than a success. After all, the program won as many games last season as the Sooners lost. There's not much that MSU could do this weekend to warrant chalking the contest up as a failure.

"We're trying to really just focus on the process," Petrino continued. "The challenge is to block out the noise and focus on what we can control. ... We have to learn how to win. So we're in the process of teaching them how to win."

And though Missouri State doesn't stand much of a chance to compete with Oklahoma, Petrino's players aren't shying away from the challenge at hand.

"They bleed just like we bleed," said safety Titus Wall.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.