'Born to be a Sooner', Oklahoma Closed the Deal With Gentry Williams

Brent Venables said he was never worried about landing the top high school player in Oklahoma.

Gentry Williams’ Oklahoma ties were evident since the day he was born.

New OU coach Brent Venables said that fact has become more and more apparent since getting to know Williams’ family over the past month and a half.

In fact, Venables told the media during a National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday that Williams’ mother remembers her son being wrapped in the crimson and cream at the hospital on the day he was born.

“His momma sent me a picture of him,” Venables said, “so he was born to be a Sooner, no pun intended.”

Rated the No. 76-overall player in Sports Illustrated’s SI99, the OU commit signed on Wednesday after opting not to ink his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.

And while many may have been nervous, Venables said his confidence never wavered with Williams.

“When there’s a coaching change and a transition, there’s some questions and whatnot,” Venables said. From the get-go, he let his allegiance be known. In my opinion, we had to go out of way to screw it up.

“He wanted to hear the vision for what we had for him both defensively, relationally, who we were gonna hire as a his position coach. Once he got a chance to meet Jay (Valai), it was the final piece.”

With Alabama still plugging away in the College Football Playoff, new OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai wasn’t officially on staff by the time the Dec. 15 signing period rolled around. Until the Crimson Tide’s season came to a conclusion and Valai joined the Sooner staff, he couldn’t reach out and recruit Williams on behalf of OU.

But once the wheels were put into motion and Valai arrived in Norman, Venables said there was no doubt where Williams would sign.

“His allegiance and loyalty to the University of Oklahoma were known virtually the entire time,” Venables said. “… This is where he always wanted to be. Jay was the final piece along with meeting Coach (Ted) Roof and the rest of the defensive staff.

“The whole experience has been wonderful. He’s one of the easiest guys to recruit that I’ve recruited. Great mother and father and little sister.”

Now, the new defensive staff can focus on getting to work and developing Williams into a key contributor in the secondary.

Though he played all over the field in high school at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, Venables said he knows exactly where the the 6-foot-0 athlete will play for the Sooners.

“He’s one of those guys we can use anywhere in the secondary,” Venables said. “He provides of position flexibility. We have a need at cornerback and he has length, ball skills and toughness.”

More than just his physical attributes, Venables said he’s excited about what Williams brings off the field as well.

“The best part of Gentry is the kind of young man he is,” Venables said. “He has character, he’s a leader. He has tremendous work ethic, he’s a grinder. He’s going to be a great teammate because he’s a selfless guy.”

Oklahoma’s 2022 class as a whole had a strong close on Wednesday, but starting the day off with Williams’ signature was a great way to start, Venables said.

“I'm really excited about how we put the exclamation mark on it today with Gentry Williams,” said Venables.

