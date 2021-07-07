Breaking: Oklahoma RB Mikey Henderson Has Been Dismissed from the Program

An arrest warrant for Henderson had been submitted earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Oklahoma announced on Tuesday evening that head coach Lincoln Riley has dismissed sophomore running back Mikey Henderson from the program.

“University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program,” an official release reads.

This comes on the heels of SI Sooners’ report earlier Tuesday that an arrest warrant had been officially submitted for Henderson due to his involvement in an alleged armed robbery back in April that involved former Sooners Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan.

Norman police responded to a 911 call to the Crimson Park apartment complex just after 10 p.m. on April 15 and found a victim bleeding from the head. The victim claimed he was robbed by Bridges and McGowan, and a Cleveland County search warrant affidavit later revealed that the victim said McGowan, Bridges and a third man (presumably Henderson) allegedly robbed him at his apartment and that Bridges pointed a gun at him, kicked him several times and threatened to kill him.

Bridges’ apartment and car were searched the next day and the victim’s property — including a Glock pistol and an extended magazine — was found.

Bridges and McGowan were both dismissed from the program a few weeks later in early May, and now Riley has followed suit and done the same with Henderson.

How severe the legal charges are against Henderson are unclear at this time.

SI Sooners will continue to update this story as more details become available.