Brent Venables' Oklahoma Will Carefully Embrace the Transfer Portal

Though it wasn't always the case at Clemson, Venables said the Sooners are already looking at transfer portal options to fill out the 2022 class.

January is setting up to be a busy month for the Oklahoma Sooners.

After a successful early singing period, Brent Venables and his coaching staff will be hard at work continuing to add to OU’s 2022 class.

But unlike the past decade Venables has spent at Clemson, there will be another piece to the puzzle for the Sooner coaching staff: the transfer portal.

“We are certainly looking at transfer options,” Venables said during his signing day press conference on Wednesday. “We’ve spoken to a few already and trying to vet those guys.”

Oklahoma’s depth has taken some extra hits this offseason.

The Sooners are already losing a good number of players due graduation, but Spencer Rattler, Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner have also opted to enter the portal.

On top of the offensive losses, Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and Brian Asamoah have declared for the NFL Draft.

The Sooners only signed 14 athletes during the early signing period, and while they can add to their total in February, incoming true freshman won’t be enough to plug the holes on the roster.

But just as he’s promised with the normal recruiting process, Venables has vowed to make sure the coaching staff does all of their homework on a player before adding them to OU’s ranks through the portal.

“We're looking for football players,” Venables said. “… The biggest thing is trying to bring value to our locker room. Certainly, Meet the needs we have from a functional standpoint where maybe experience lacks or playmaking lacks.

“It’s very important that we do a very good job of vetting the types of people we’re bringing into that locker room because we’re trying to build a culture, protect the culture, continue to enhance the culture. Starts with making good decisions with those people.”

In the meantime, Venables said the staff has made it a priority to stay in constant contact with the players still remaining on the roster, ensuring there won’t be many more hits to the roster depth this offseason.

“We started reaching out and extending the hand to (the current players),” Venables said. “… Had an opportunity to invite the individually. Certainly haven’t hit every single one of them, but well over half of them have been through the office one on one.

“… Really just trying to be transparent and honest and make sure they understand the vision and what we want for them. Trying to get to know them too and find out what are the things that we can do — I can do — to make this place better.”

Combing through the existing roster as well as all of the options around the country in the transfer portal is a massive task. Thankfully, Venables said, the remaining staff in place has been incredibly helpful to him during this transition. They combed through snap counts of the players who will be departing, targeting just how many bodies will need to come in with the 2022 class to ensure the Sooners will have plenty of depth, Venables said.

“The staff was terrific that way,” Venables said. “And the support staff finding some of those numbers that we're looking for, looking at options, whether we take a high school guy if one's available or if there's some potential portal guys.

“… I think our problems pale in comparison to most places. I'll take ours over everybody else's. I think that's a testament to Coach (Lincoln) Riley, Coach (Bob) Stoops, and this staff, the stability that we truly do have. There's a few positions that we would like to be a little more strongly fortified, if you will, so we'll work hard at doing exactly that.”

