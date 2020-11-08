Browns place Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID list

The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday the team has placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield has not tested positive for COVID, according to an ESPN report citing an unnamed league source.

Rather, Mayfield came into contact with a staff member who tested positive on Saturday.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19,” the team announced in a statement. “Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”

The Browns have an open date this week. Per league policy, Mayfield could return to practice Wednesday if he continues to test negative.

The NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list to allow teams to adjust for players who either tested positive for the virus or players who came into close contact with someone who tested positive.

