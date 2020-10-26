SI.com
Alex Grinch, Sooners lose pledge from 2021 ATH Caleb Johnson

Parker Thune

The Monday blues came early in the morning for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma, as 2021 ATH Caleb Johnson announced that he's no longer committed to the Sooners.

Johnson had given his verbal pledge to Oklahoma in July. The son of two track stars, he'd been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had reportedly run the 100 meters in ten seconds flat. The Greenville, Texas product was expected to play defensive back for Alex Grinch and the Sooners.

Johnson also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Georgia, and a host of other elite programs. With his loss, Oklahoma now has three defensive backs (Jordan Mukes, Latrell McCutchin, Damond Harmon) committed in the 2021 cycle.

