Caleb Williams recounts his weekend of multitasking in DFW area

Caleb Williams may not be playing football this fall, but SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect continues to stay busy.

This past weekend, the highly regarded quarterback and Oklahoma commit took a trip down to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, Sooner Nation may be surprised to learn that the Cotton Bowl wasn't Williams' destination.

"I traveled to Texas to see Savion (Byrd) and the IMG versus Duncanville game," Williams said. "Duncanville and Savion didn't get the win but my guy played pretty well. He got a few pancakes and overall played very well."

Byrd, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman, is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the class of 2021. He's a priority target for Williams and the Sooners, and he made an appearance at Sooner Summit back in August. Though Byrd left Norman impressed, he hasn't yet pulled the trigger on a decision.

Duncanville and IMG kicked off at 12 p.m. Saturday, just an hour after Oklahoma and Texas hit the gridiron for the 116th Red River Showdown. Thus, Williams' attention was understandably divided for most of Saturday afternoon.

"I was trying to watch the OU game as best I could on my phone while watching Savion's game in the stands," Williams continued. "We did not spend time with Savion after; he was with his team. And I kinda wanted to let him have time after the loss. It's always tough when you are passionate about the game to take a loss."

Though Byrd and Duncanville fell short, Oklahoma didn't, as Spencer Rattler and the Sooners outlasted the Longhorns 53-45 in four overtimes. Though the Sooners entered the game as slight favorites among the oddsmakers, many expected Texas to prevail behind senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Though it would have been easy for the Sooners to throw in the towel after a 1-2 start, Oklahoma responded to the adversity with a resilient win, and Williams was thrilled to see it.

"OU was really down in this game and it shows you that you're never really out, as the people say," said Williams. "Your teammates, your coaches, don't really listen to the outside noise. The way everybody was coming at OU and not believing in OU, they definitely didn't think they were gonna win this game. Even though Texas hasn't necessarily been playing 4-0, top-notch football, they thought the way OU played in the last two games that it was the end of the era and things like that."

Saturday certainly didn't bring the end of an era for the Sooners, but when Williams arrives in Norman next year, he'll certainly be looking to usher in a new era. As Oklahoma chases its first national title since 2000, Williams' mission is to turn the Sooners from perennial conference champions into perennial national champions.

That mission starts with a top-flight signing class in 2021, and with that in mind, Williams' recruiting road trip rolls on.

