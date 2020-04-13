If anything has become evident from Caleb Williams' weekly series of journal entries, it's that Lincoln Riley is all-in on the five-star wunderkind from Washington, D.C.

A week after remarking that he and Riley had been in touch and studying film together during quarantine, Williams offered more hope to Sooner Nation that he's leaning toward a future in the crimson and cream.

"Me and Coach (Lincoln) Riley got on another call Sunday," Williams wrote. "He brought up a few clips and I wrote a few things down. I actually sent some of those things to my offensive coordinator because as you know, Coach Riley is a great offensive mind, so why not implement the things I've learned."

If that weren't reason enough to get excited about Riley and Williams' relationship, 247Sports LSU insider Sonny Shipp predicted Saturday that Williams would choose Oklahoma. Experts have long considered Ed Orgeron's Tigers to be Oklahoma's only legitimate competition for Williams' commitment.

Williams also expressed that he's taking pointers from Riley on his play style. In the full article, Williams said that he's trying to emulate Tom Brady's approach to playing quarterback, and attempting to rely less on his natural athleticism.

"Coach Riley told me to be more rooted in the pocket," Williams remarked. "With that information from Coach Riley, especially him being who he is and what he's done in the past with his quarterbacks, I take that into account and I've been working on that."

Williams said that Brady's ability to dictate the pace of a developing play has influenced him significantly.

"He's not that athletic, but he plays the game at a different speed than everybody else and he knows what he's doing," Williams said of the six-time Super Bowl champ. "So it's a focus on not being as athletic, and using it when I need to."

Williams has been a heavy target for Riley and the Sooners ever since they lost a long-standing verbal from Brock Vandagriff in January. Vandagriff, also a 2021 five-star QB prospect, eventually re-committed to Georgia.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.