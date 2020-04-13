AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Five-star QB Williams says he's continuing to stay in touch with Lincoln Riley

Parker Thune

If anything has become evident from Caleb Williams' weekly series of journal entries, it's that Lincoln Riley is all-in on the five-star wunderkind from Washington, D.C.

A week after remarking that he and Riley had been in touch and studying film together during quarantine, Williams offered more hope to Sooner Nation that he's leaning toward a future in the crimson and cream.

"Me and Coach (Lincoln) Riley got on another call Sunday," Williams wrote. "He brought up a few clips and I wrote a few things down. I actually sent some of those things to my offensive coordinator because as you know, Coach Riley is a great offensive mind, so why not implement the things I've learned."

If that weren't reason enough to get excited about Riley and Williams' relationship, 247Sports LSU insider Sonny Shipp predicted Saturday that Williams would choose Oklahoma. Experts have long considered Ed Orgeron's Tigers to be Oklahoma's only legitimate competition for Williams' commitment.

Williams also expressed that he's taking pointers from Riley on his play style. In the full article, Williams said that he's trying to emulate Tom Brady's approach to playing quarterback, and attempting to rely less on his natural athleticism. 

"Coach Riley told me to be more rooted in the pocket," Williams remarked. "With that information from Coach Riley, especially him being who he is and what he's done in the past with his quarterbacks, I take that into account and I've been working on that."

Williams said that Brady's ability to dictate the pace of a developing play has influenced him significantly.

"He's not that athletic, but he plays the game at a different speed than everybody else and he knows what he's doing," Williams said of the six-time Super Bowl champ. "So it's a focus on not being as athletic, and using it when I need to."

Williams has been a heavy target for Riley and the Sooners ever since they lost a long-standing verbal from Brock Vandagriff in January. Vandagriff, also a 2021 five-star QB prospect, eventually re-committed to Georgia.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 11: Jermaine Gresham

TE Jermaine Gresham a matchup nightmare for Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma recruit Raheim Sanders already has a connection to Norman

Class of 2021 athlete from Rockledge, FL grew up playing with a current Sooner

Parker Thune

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 12: Jammal Brown

Oklahoma Sooners Jammal Brown was All-Pro for New Orleans Saints

John. E. Hoover

Barry Switzer has a message for you:

John. E. Hoover

One-on-one with versatile Oklahoma recruit Ian Jackson

Jackson, a 2021 four-star prospect, is drawing interest from the Sooners as a linebacker

Parker Thune

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 13: Ex-Sooner WR Kenny Stills has excelled at serving his communities

In NFL, Stills bridges law enforcement, African-American communities

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2023 OT Francis Mauigoa (6-5, 285) from California:

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 4-star OL Tegra Tshabola (6-6, 280) from Ohio:

John. E. Hoover

The Pride of Oklahoma — virtually speaking, of course:

John. E. Hoover

Joe C: "We’re budgeting the money" to bring seniors back in 2021

Oklahoma Sooners spring sports won't face scholarship reductions in 2021 due to Coronavirus pandemic shutdown

John. E. Hoover