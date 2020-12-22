Caleb Williams is signed, but he's not done recruiting

Future OU quarterback is still pursuing Tristan Leigh; he's impressed by what's happening in the NFL right now, too

Oklahoma’s 2021 quarterback signee is home for the holidays, but his work trying to expand his recruiting class isn’t done.

So who is Caleb Williams’ next target? Fellow SI All-American offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

“With workouts being the focus as of late, I haven't been recruiting as heavily lately. But Tristan (Leigh), he's the next guy that we need,” Williams said in his most recent SI All-American recruitment blog. “But Tristan is a guy that I've been recruiting for a while. I need him here.”

READ WILLIAMS' BLOG AT SI ALL-AMERICAN

Leigh’s addition would add to the already impressive group of offensive linemen Bill Bedenbaugh is bringing in next season. The Sooners already have a pair of lineman signed in Savion Byrd and Cullen Montgomery.

Byrd, a 6’7” 315-pound tackle from Duncanville, TX, announced his commitment to the Sooners on National Signing Day. Fending off the SMU Mustangs, Lincoln Riley, Bedenbaugh and company were able to convince Byrd to sign with Oklahoma in the early signing window.

Montgomery’s recruitment was much less dramatic than that of his future teammate Byrd. Bedenbaugh secured the Houston product’s commitment all the way back in January.

Whoever ends up blocking for Williams, he plans on treating them right after every game.

“We'd feed the big guys after every game, I did that in high school and for sure plan to do that in college,” Williams said. “We'll figure out a special place or something special that the big guys really like.”

On the field, Williams loved what he saw from his future team this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.

Williams watched as the Sooners closed out their sixth straight Big 12 Championship, and he tried to put the streak in perspective.

“It's pretty cool, you don't always get that opportunity to win that many championships, let alone against the competition they play against. The history that they've had, getting six in a row is a lot, it's hard to top other than a national championship,” Williams said.

“Getting six in a row is not luck, but it's pretty lucky to get the opportunity,” he said.

Williams also had his eye on Sooners in the NFL as well.

On Sunday, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield all started at quarterback, making Oklahoma the only school with three starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Jalen and Kyler played yesterday. Close game. Exciting game,” Williams said. “But them playing against each other, having been from the same college within a year of each other, winning the starting jobs and playing at a super high level on the big stage is pretty cool to think about.”

Murray and Hurts dazzled, combining for 886 total yards and eight touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

With Oklahoma quarterbacks lighting up the NFL over the past month, Williams hopes he can carry on the legacy and be the next great Sooner quarterback in the NFL.

“I'm possibly three or four years away from that. That's one of my goals, to get there, to strive to be where they're at,” Williams said.

“That's why you choose Coach Riley. That's why you choose OU.”

