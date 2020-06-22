AllSooners
Caleb Williams Ready to Compete in Elite 11 Finals

Parker Thune

In just 12 days, Sooner Nation will know for sure whether five-star recruit Caleb Williams will be bringing his talents to Norman.

The dual-threat quarterback announced earlier this month that he’s set July 4 as his commitment date, but in the meantime, he won’t be sitting idly by. Last week, Williams was named a finalist for the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Nashville. The Elite 11 field features 20 of the top high school quarterbacks in the country, and after the three-day event, the field is narrowed to the eleven top competitors, who as such are designated the Elite 11.

“It’s not just another camp where you show up, give your name, get a number and go out there and show your talents,” Williams wrote in his latest ‘All on the Line’ blog via SI All-American. “The coaches there, the instructors, are very precise for who they’ve chosen. They’re very detailed, they’ve looked through film... and kind of picked the best guys that they believe are the best overall so we can go out there and perform.”

Though Williams is no stranger to accolades, he doesn’t take for granted this opportunity to compete with the best QB prospects in the country.

“I wanted to be a part of the fraternity of Elite 11 quarterbacks,” Williams went on. “I’ve chosen this path and I’m going to do whatever I have to do to make sure I’m a part of it, and hopefully, you know, go out there and win.”

As he prepares to go up against the likes of Garrett Nussmeier, J.J. McCarthy and Brock Vandagriff, among others, Williams is chomping at the bit.

“Competition makes you better,” Williams wrote. “Even if I don’t win, which I’m planning on going down there to do, competition definitely makes you better over time. I’ve had competition here at Gonzaga and it’s made me better more than I can even say or give credit to. I love competing and ultimately winning. That’s really my goal. Competing, learning, and WINNING.”

SI Sooners will have live coverage from the Elite 11 finals, tracking Williams’ progress throughout the competition. The event will take place from June 29 to July 1, which leaves a mere 72-hour window between the finals and Williams’ commitment.

