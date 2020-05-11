Despite notching a verbal commitment from Garrett Nussmeier, LSU apparently still has a red eye on Caleb Williams.

And in his latest 'All on the Line' journal entry Monday morning, Williams confirmed that he's still considering the Tigers.

"I haven't wavered," Williams wrote. "The best place for me is the best place for me no matter who's there. It hasn't really bothered me that Garrett committed to LSU; they're still in the running. My top three is my top three: Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland."

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Nussmeier's commitment to LSU would diminish the Tigers' interest in Williams. However, in the dawning age of the transfer portal, they haven't backed down from their pursuit of the blue-chip recruit from Washington, D.C.

"Competition is what makes football so great," Williams continued. "Football wouldn't be football without competition. You need that to make you better, I need it to make me better. I love competing, I have this competitive spirit in me and I just don't want to lose. That's why I'm recruiting all of the best players to come with me, come to the college I'm going to so we can compete at a high level and go win big."

Williams also took time to address a copycat Twitter account that cropped up Sunday, which falsely announced that he'd be committing tonight at 6:00. The dual-threat phenom had previously tweeted Sunday afternoon to make his followers aware that the announcement was fake.

"Hopefully I can get verified," Williams opined. "I've had a few pages about me, but nothing like announcing that I was committing today... [We're] trying to make sure something like this doesn't happen again - someone making a false me."

Despite the noise, Williams' mission remains the same: to assemble the most talented 2021 recruiting class in the nation, no matter where he commits. Whether he becomes a Sooner, a Tiger or a Terrapin, Williams isn't planning on being a one-man band.

"I'm still recruiting the guys," he wrote. "Still going hard on a bunch of the top guys in the nation, making sure they understand what's trying to be built. Defensive guys, offensive guys, I need you to be with me, I'll be with you and we're gonna win big."

