Football and furniture: Caleb Williams talks Billy Bowman... and couches

Arguably no one was more thrilled to see Billy Bowman choose Oklahoma than the Sooners' ballyhooed quarterback recruit.

Indeed, Caleb Williams is reveling from his Norman apartment this morning.

Bowman, a dynamic 2021 ATH and SI All-American's No. 60 overall recruit, gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Sunday night after decommitting from Texas last month. He's the fifteenth hard commit in Oklahoma's 2021 signing class.

It's the culmination of a whirlwind three-month courtship, as the Sooners offered Bowman over the summer and Williams immediately began to prod the speedy Denton Ryan prospect.

"I'm picking at him a little bit," Williams said back in July. "I know him. I've met him and we hung out a little bit at the Future 50. Even though he's on the opposite side, I'd love to have him... I know Texas is gonna hate that but I think the Sooners will love it."

In this week's edition of his 'All on the Line' blog via SI All-American, Williams took the opportunity to bask in the fruit of his efforts, as Bowman is now the fifth member of the SI99 to commit to Oklahoma.

"Great things are coming," Williams said. "Billy's awesome, have known him since Future 50. We were cool there, obviously he'd been committed to Texas for so long... I actually didn't know his dream school was Oklahoma. I can't wait to get with him so we can do some special things."

Bowman's talent and athleticism are rather special too, and though he plays both sides of the ball with aplomb, it would stand to reason that Williams would rather see him on the offensive side. But that's a discussion for another day. Right now, Williams is just excited to be future teammates with the former Longhorns pledge.

"This is a huge pickup for us," Williams reiterated. "Super excited for him. Billy is just an athlete, he can do just about anything on the field. DB, safety, nickel, wide receiver, running back, slot, kind of wherever you need him. He's versatile. So it's a huge pickup for us."

Meanwhile, Williams is also settling into his new digs after moving from Washington, D.C. to Norman last month. His task list over the weekend included assembling a new couch.

"It was real stressful at first, trying to put it all together," Williams said. "There were so many packets, so many papers, so much of everything. But now the couch is all good, it's set up, it's comfy. I'm actually laying on it right now while doing this. It's a process. It's my first couch starting from scratch, so it did take a while to figure it all out. I had help and it ended up coming together really well, just how we were thinking of setting it up, etc. It's awesome and really comfortable."

Williams will certainly rest easier now that he's got yet another elite 2021 prospect ready to join him in Norman.

