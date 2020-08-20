CBS Sports Names Two Sooners Preseason All-American

Oklahoma landed two players on CBS Sports’ 2020 preseason All-American team Thursday.

Center Creed Humphrey and placekicker Gabe Brkic earned the accolades.

Humphrey was a first-team pick, while Brkic earned second-team honors.

This year’s picks did not include any players from conferences not scheduled to play, including the Big Ten and the Pac-12. Only five conferences — the American, the ACC, the SEC, the Sun Belt and the Big 12 — were represented.

Humphrey and Brkic were two of 11 All-Americans from the Big 12 Conference.

Six Big 12 players made the first team (Humphrey, Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard, Texas OL Samuel Cosmi, West Virginia DL Darius Stills, TCU S Trevon Moehrig and Kansas State KR Joshua Youngblood).

Five made second-team (Brkic, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar and TCU LB Garret Wallow.)

