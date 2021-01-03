Former Sooners QB picks another Big 12 school

Former Sooners backup Chandler Morris will transfer to TCU

Oklahoma will see Chandler Morris again.

After entering the transfer portal on Thursday, the former Sooner QB announced Sunday he’s found a home: TCU.

“Excited to be headed to Fort Worth,” Morris announced.

Morris is Lincoln Riley's second backup QB to transfer to one of the Big 12 Conference's new members. Last year, Austin Kendall transferred to West Virginia.

It has been speculated that TCU head coach Gary Patterson — in the market for an offensive coordinator ever since Sonny Cumbie left for Texas Tech on Dec. 22 — could bring in Morris’ dad, former Arkansas head coach and Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, to coordinate the Horned Frog offense.

Chandler Morris’ destination is a curious one. TCU has an incumbent starter in rising junior Max Duggan, but the Frogs also have three quarterbacks signed in the 2021 class in dual-threat QBs Trent Battle and Sam Jackson and pro style QB Alexander Honig.