Commentary: Three Things Remaining on Brent Venables' Oklahoma Christmas List

A whirlwind 20 days can only be considered a success for Brent Venables, but it's only the beginning in Norman.

As the calendar turns to Dec. 25, Brent Venables has officially been the head coach at Oklahoma for just 20 days.

Over that time, Venables has been a busy man.

The new head coach seemed to pop up in nearly every corner of the United States trying to stabilize Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class, even adding three new names to the fold all while assembling his first full coaching staff for the Sooners.

So while millions across the country enjoy the presents Santa left under the Christmas tree, this writer took a look at a few of the pressing matters Venables may still have at the top of his wishlist for the Holidays.

Extra Beef in the Trenches

Of Oklahoma’s 14 signees, only four came along the line of scrimmage.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh signed a pair of talented tackles in Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton, but the Sooners need even more help up front.

The product on the field the past two seasons has underwhelmed, and the 2021 offensive line never seemed to find their groove. As unlikely as it may be, if OU could land a lineman via the transfer portal who could improve the line, it would go a long way to helloing Venables get the Sooners back on top in Year 1.

Even if help doesn’t walk through the portal, the Sooners will need to replenish their depth with a couple additional offensive line signings during the late signing period. OU made the top two for stud Devon Campbell, but if the elite prospect picks the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma will have work to do to try and recruit other quality signings into the fold.

On the other side of the football, Venables is starting to bring the beef back to the defensive line. Alton Tarber, a 305-pound defensive tackle from Deerfield Beach, FL, was Venables first new defensive commit, ushering out the era of the Speed D in Norman. But the losses of Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey to the NFL Draft mean the Sooners need a couple more defensive lineman to get back to where they need to be numbers-wise.

Though it still may be a couple of seasons before any high school signees are able to contribute in a meaningful way, Venables first class will afford him the opportunity to shift the mentality across his defensive front.

A Quiet Spring

OU’s 2021 never seemed to get off the ground.

Spring practice was overshadowed by a trio of players getting dismissed from the program for wrongdoings off the field.

The summer was dominated by the shocking news that Oklahoma would be leaving the Big 12 and headed to the SEC with Texas.

The inability to blow out an opponent and a quarterback contraversy hung over the first half of the year, and the march toward a disastrous November closed the book on any remaining playoff hopes for the Sooners.

As Jeff Lebby works to install his offense and Venables guts the old defensive scheme, the last thing the new coaching staff needs would be another tumultuous offseason.

Top Talent to Stay Home

Whether it be a talented quarterback who is already on campus, or an elite defensive back in Oklahoma’s back yard, the Sooners will hope to keep all their best talent in Norman.

Caleb Williams’ decision on where to play football next season looms over the program, though he’s done nothing publicly to indicate he’ll be donning a different uniform next year.

In fact, Venables went so far as to say he thinks Williams will be around next season. But still, a talent the caliber of Williams doesn’t just walk through the door, and until he’s running out of the tunnel at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium next year, there will still be a kernel of doubt that will linger.

The other side of the coin comes on the recruiting trail, as the Sooners work to ensure elite Tulsa cornerback Gentry Williams is still comfortable enough with the new coaching staff to sign his National Letter of Intent with OU in February.

OU’s defense has been on the road back form a dark place over the past three seasons, and winning the signing of the top in-state defensive back will go a long way to helping reestablish that side of the ball in Norman.

