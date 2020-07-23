AllSooners
Coronavirus Update: Sooners Report Zero Again

John. E. Hoover

Another week, another perfect score for the Sooners: zero.

Oklahoma reported new data from COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, and for the third week in a row, the Sooners revealed no new positive results.

It’s another step in the right direction for the possibility of having a football season in 2020.

“Every time we do this just signals that we have had great compliance by all the people involved that are being tested,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said last Friday on his weekly radio segment with play-by-play voice and KREF host Toby Rowland. “They are watching where they’re going, our players are working out with facemasks … and it’s most important for them to follow best practices when they’re outside of the facilities.

“That gives us any possible chance … not just our players testing negative, but those kinds of practices by people around our community, around our country, gives us a chance to think positively about having sports and fans like us being there.”

Here is the latest test data, compared with previous results:

From July 22, 2020

Total football players tested: 96

Total positive test results: 0

Active cases among players: 0

Recoveries among players: 16

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 2

From July 17, 2020

Total players tested:

1 football

14 men's basketball

11 women's basketball

Total staff members tested:

46 football

13 men's basketball

15 women's basketball

Total positive tests: 1 (a women's basketball player who is quarantining; one women's basketball player was deemed a contact and is in isolation)

From July 15, 2020

Total football players tested: 98

Total positive test results: 0

Active cases among players: 0

Recoveries among players: 16

Total number of staff tested: 30

Total positive test results among staff: 0

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 2

From July 8, 2020

Total football players tested: 89

Total positive test results: 0

Active cases: 9

Total cases among players: 14 (no change from last week)

Total Recoveries: 5

From July 1, 2020

Total football players tested: 111

Total positive test results: 7

Number of positives that existed before testing: 7

Total cases among players: 14

Recoveries: 2

Active cases: 12

Total number of staff tested: 72

Total positive results among staff: 2

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

