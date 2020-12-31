Cotton Bowl: In their own words

ARLINGTON, TX — Even with the number of playmakers missing from the Florida Gators lineup during Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl, the Oklahoma defense saw the game as a big opportunity.

After improving leaps and bounds in Alex Grinch’s first season in charge, Oklahoma ultimately failed their biggest test of last season, getting raced out of Atlanta by the LSU Tigers.

The statement the Sooners defense made in the Cotton Bowl, picking off Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask three times and holding the most explosive offense in the SEC to 20 points, was bigger than just beating Florida, linebacker Brian Asamoah said.

“I wouldn't necessarily say [the defense] accomplished something just off of tonight's victory. It's been what we've done after Iowa State. You look at the statistics. You know, where we are in sacks, where we are in third down defense and where we are in tackles for loss. One game against Florida doesn't change the narrative of what we have going on and brewing here in Norman, but we are here to play defensive football here, and you guys see that and now it's time for the whole world to take notice as well.”

Grinch has changed the culture mostly on the backs of players who were already on campus when he arrived. Defensive back Tre Norwood and defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas are two guys who have completely seen Oklahoma’s image on defense change during their careers.

It meant a lot to see the unit get respect for how well they’ve played, Norwood said.

“Just seeing culture change from our first two years to these last two years has been huge. And as a guy that plays defense, you have to love that. It's very exciting to have the coaching staff especially on the defensive side. Just the way they push us, what they bring as coaches, I mean, it's a trickle down effect. It's contagious.” “I think that's just the biggest thing, just the mentality, the mindset, and the want to, to go out there each and every day, each and every rep to get better, and to to give it your all. I mean, like I said, you never know how many opportunities you are going to get. So just taking advantage of each and every opportunity and each and every rep that we get.”

The Sooners eviscerated the Gators on the ground, rushing for a Cotton Bowl record 435 yards. Center Creed Humphrey said the Sooners relished the chance to gash a vaunted SEC defense time after time in the second half.

“They have a stigma in that conference of having such physical and tough defenses that we were happy to go out there and play a team from that conference and show them what this team is about, for sure. So it was definitely fun to go against them.”

True freshman running back Seth McGowan had Oklahoma’s longest run on his only carry for the night, scampering for 73 yards before the Gator defense caught him. Lincoln Riley said he was proud of McGowan’s performance, especially after all he’s fought through during the 2020 season.

“Every player's first year is always not easy. Seth got a lot of playing time for us early when so many of our guys were out. Probably wasn't quite ready for all we had to do. He really fought and did a good job, and he's had a chance to take a step back and get behind the scenes and learn and work. He's gotten better throughout this.”

And McGowan’s average of 73 yards per carry? Riley was impressed with that too.

“That's a pretty good average. Yeah, that might be a Cotton Bowl record, I would imagine."

As the 2020 football season draws to a close, the Sooners now have the opportunity to enter the offseason carrying momentum for the first time in four years.

Corner Woodi Washington believes the strong performance against Florida can help set the table for Oklahoma to get back into the national title hunt next year.

“It was a big step because, like you said earlier, Kyle Trask is one of the better quarterbacks in the country and got a couple of takeaways on him. I would just say that for next year, we already have a standard set but we are going to keep pushing for that standard.”

Asamoah agreed with Washington, acknowledging the work required ahead to replicate this season’s results.

“I believe we finished 2020 the right way. The 2021 season will be a new season for us to identify ourselves again as a defense and continue to do what we have been doing this past season. So we're excited for the challenge because there will be challenges in the future, and we're excited for that moment.”

Spencer Rattler said the bowl win builds on the tradition at Oklahoma, and he is proud to be a member of a team adding to the history of the program.