Cotton Bowl: Q1 Report

ARLINGTON, TX — This time, the Heisman guy from the SEC had a little different first quarter experience in his bowl game against Oklahoma.

A year after LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow buried the Sooners with an historically sublime first half in the Peach Bowl, OU intercepted Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on each of the Gators’ first three drives — the first one returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Tre Norwood — and No. 6 OU made an early statement with a quick 17-0 lead over No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Two plays after Spencer Rattler got things going on OU’s first possession with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims, Tre Norwood jumped an out route in front of the Gators’ bench and jogged into the end zone for a quick 14-0 lead.

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu picked off Trask on Florida’s next possession, setting up a 43-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic that extended the lead to 17-0.

Trask and backup Emory Jones alternated at quarterback on the Gators’ ensuing drive, but after marching into the red zone, Trask was intercepted again, this time by cornerback Woodi Washington, who out-jumped freshman Ja’Quavion Fraziars in the end zone.

That possession ended badly for the Sooners as Rattler was hit from behind while trying to throw and lost a fumble. That set up a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson that cut the Sooners’ lead to 17-3.

Oklahoma’s opening drive was almost as easy as Norwood’s pick six: 79 yards on just five plays, capped by Spencer Rattler’s 27-yard bomb to Marvin Mims, who beat safety Donovan Stiner over the top.

Rattler also hit Charleston Rambo for 25 yards on the drive, and Rhamondre Stevenson carried three times for 27 yards.

Much of Trask’s problems stem from missing his top four receivers on the season. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Kadarius Toney and wideout Trevon Grimes opted out, and wideout Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19.

The Gators are also missing four starters on defense: free safety Shawn Davis, cornerback Marco Wilson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and noseguard Kyree Campbell.

OU is trying to win its first bowl game under Lincoln Riley, who’s 0-3 in the College Football Playoff since taking over for Bob Stoops in 2017. All three of Riley’s postseason losses have come to SEC teams.