Cotton Bowl: Q2 Report

ARLINGTON, TX — Gators have been known to become aggressive when threatened.

After falling behind No. 6 Oklahoma 17-0 in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium, No. 7 Florida scrapped back in the second quarter with two takeaways and three scores and cut the Sooners’ lead to 17-13.

OU quickly responded with a pair of razor-sharp drives, however, that rebuild the Oklahoma lead to 31-13 at halftime.

Spencer Rattler’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease extended Oklahoma’s advantage to 24-13, and Rattler’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 31-13 with 16 seconds on the clock.

After an easy start, three straight OU drives results in a fumble, a punt and a fumble.

Rattler then engineered back-to-back 60-yard touchdown drives to finish the half strong.

In the first quarter, Rattler got things going early with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims.

Then Tre Norwood jumped an out route in front of the Gators’ bench, picked off Heisman finalist Kyle Trask and jogged into the end zone for a quick 14-0 lead.

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu intercepted Trask on Florida’s next possession, setting up a 43-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic that extended the lead to 17-0.

Trask and backup Emory Jones alternated at quarterback on the Gators’ ensuing drive, but after marching into the red zone, Trask was intercepted again, this time by cornerback Woodi Washington, who out-jumped freshman Ja’Quavion Fraziars in the end zone.

It was Trask’s first career game with three picks.

But that possession ended badly for the Sooners as Rattler was hit from behind while trying to throw and lost a fumble. That set up a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson that cut the Sooners’ lead to 17-3.

Oklahoma’s opening drive was almost as easy as Norwood’s pick six: 79 yards on just five plays, capped by Spencer Rattler’s 27-yard bomb to Mims, who beat safety Donovan Stiner over the top.

Rattler also hit Charleston Rambo for 25 yards on the drive, and Rhamondre Stevenson carried three times for 27 yards.

Much of Trask’s problems stem from missing his top four receivers on the season. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Kadarius Toney and wideout Trevon Grimes opted out, and wideout Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19.

The Gators are also missing four starters on defense: free safety Shawn Davis, cornerback Marco Wilson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and noseguard Kyree Campbell.