Cotton Bowl: Q3 Report

Oklahoma leads Florida 41-13 going into the fourth quarter of the 2020 Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, TX — Facing its fifth consecutive SEC postseason opponent, Oklahoma is closing in on its first bowl win since 2016.

With one quarter to play in the Cotton Bowl, the No. 6-ranked Sooners lead No. 7 Florida 41-13 following a strong third quarter on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s dash-juke-cut-cutback touchdown run from 15 yards out pushed the Sooners’ lead to 28. Earlier on the drive, Stevenson popped a 50-yard run.

Gabe Brkic’s 20-yard field goal was an anticlimactic end to a promising drive — freshman Seth McGowan busted a career-long 73-yard run before he was run down in the red zone — but extended the Oklahoma lead to 34-13.

Fueled by three interceptions against Heisman finalist Kyle Trask — including a 45-yard pick-six by Tre Norwood — OU raced to a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

But Trask, backup quarterback Emory Jones and the Gator defense settled down as OU lost two fumbles and Florida scored 13 unanswered points.

OU immediately responded with a pair of razor-sharp 60-yard touchdown drives that rebuilt the Oklahoma lead to 31-13 at halftime.

Rattler’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease extended Oklahoma’s advantage to 24-13, and Rattler’s 1-yard touchdown run made it 31-13 with 16 seconds on the clock.

In the first quarter, Rattler got things going early with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims.

Then Norwood jumped an out route in front of the Gators’ bench, picked off Trask and jogged into the end zone for a quick 14-0 lead.

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu intercepted Trask on Florida’s next possession, setting up a 43-yard field goal by Brkic that extended the lead to 17-0.

Trask and Jones alternated at quarterback on the Gators’ ensuing drive, but after marching into the red zone, Trask was intercepted again, this time by cornerback Woodi Washington, who out-jumped freshman Ja’Quavion Fraziars in the end zone.

It was Trask’s first career game with three picks.

But that possession ended badly for the Sooners as Rattler was hit from behind while trying to throw and lost a fumble. That set up a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson that cut the Sooners’ lead to 17-3.

Oklahoma’s opening drive was almost as easy as Norwood’s pick six: 79 yards on just five plays, capped by Spencer Rattler’s 27-yard bomb to Marvin Mims, who beat safety Donovan Stiner over the top.

Rattler also hit Charleston Rambo for 25 yards on the drive, and Rhamondre Stevenson carried three times for 27 yards.

Much of Trask’s problems stem from missing his top four receivers on the season. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Kadarius Toney and wideout Trevon Grimes opted out, and wideout Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19.

The Gators are also missing four starters on defense: free safety Shawn Davis, cornerback Marco Wilson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and noseguard Kyree Campbell.