Cotton Bowl redemption: 'The 3' are finally free

Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges were "hurt" by last year's bowl suspensions, so this year's game is huge for them

Though the Oklahoma Sooners are out of the College Football Playoff for the first time under Lincoln Riley, the Cotton Bowl will still be special for a maligned trio of OU players.

Ahead of last year’s Peach Bowl, the Sooners were rocked by the news of suspensions for Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges.

Fighting through a frustrating process with the NCAA, the suspensions would eventually stretch to six games for both Stevenson and Perkins, and 10 games for Bridges.

Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges Kevin Jairaj / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“That feeling last year is a feeling I almost never experienced before,” Stevenson said Tuesday in a video conference with the media. “Like, it hurt me, my family, my teammates, just not being able to do what I love. So, yeah, it means a lot being able to play in this bowl game, and I'm having a lot of fun doing it.”



Despite only playing the back half of this season, Stevenson and Perkins were still able to be major contributors for the Sooners.

Stevenson led Oklahoma in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, tallying 479 yards and six scores on 83 carries. He was also able to add 211 receiving yards on 18 catches.

Most importantly, Stevenson was seen as the final piece in Oklahoma’s power run game. Before his reintroduction to the lineup, the Sooners struggled running the ball in short yardage situations. Stevenson’s ability to fight through tackles and pick up tough yards helped the Sooner offense stay on the field.

On the other side of the football, Perkins picked up right where he left off at the end of last season. Racking up 20 tackles and 5.5 sacks, Perkins was able to rally and earn second team All-Big 12 honors in his reduced action.

Perkins said he hated not being able to help his team during the suspension, and he found other ways to cope with the struggles.

“I leaned on my family in a heavy way, just emotional support,” he said. “They still came to the game and supported me while I was going through that hard time.”

Stevenson will have a chance for a big day in his bowl debut for the Sooners. The Florida Gators enter the Cotton Bowl with the No. 47-rated rush defense in the country. Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama rushed for an average of 190 yards in their wins over the Gators, a mark Oklahoma will want to replicate.

To slow down the high powered Florida offense, Perkins and his fellow defensive lineman will have to get pressure on Heisman-contending signal caller Kyle Trask. The Gators offensive line ranks No. 39 in sacks allowed per game, surrendering 1.73 sacks a contest.

Bridges will hope to find success against the Florida secondary as he looked lively in the Big 12 Championship, the only game he has played in this season. Bridges had a chance to help seal the game for the Sooners in the third quarter as he got behind the Iowa State secondary. Ultimately, Bridges was unable to haul in the diving catch to score for Oklahoma.

For Perkins, he’s just happy to be able to take the field on Wednesday and not have to relive the helpless feeling of watching his team battle from the sideline.

“Just not playing,” he said, “not being able to help my team in a big game like that, that was probably just the hardest part.”

