Cotton Bowl: Three Keys to the Game

Keep Rattler clean

Kudos to Spencer Rattler, whom Pro Football Focus analytics say leads the nation in passer grade when outside the pocket.

But it’s probably a good bet that Lincoln Riley would prefer Rattler stay in the pocket as often as possible Wednesday night against Florida.

Rattler has the arm talent and accuracy and understanding of the offense to make things work when plays get off schedule.

But the Gators rank 18th nationally with 3.0 quarterback sacks per game. Getting after the quarterback is the one thing Florida does really, really well on defense.

So Rattler would like to have a clean pocket. He’d like to get hit less than the 2.2 sacks per game he’s endured through 10 games this season. Part of those sacks have been on him — he was often indecisive early and occasionally froze in the pocket or slid into pressure — but against the Gators, the OU offensive line probably needs to have a good game.

Florida’s pass defense gives up 258.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 99th in the nation. Rattler and the Sooners rank 12th nationally at 321.6 passing yards per game.

If Rattler’s security detail can keep him safe, he could have a mammoth game.

Get after Trask

Conversely, Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask — who leads the nation at 375 passing yards and 43 touchdowns per game — figures to have a tough time developing chemistry in such a short time with his replacement receivers.

After four of Trask’s top five targets in that vaunted passing attack have declared themselves out for this game (either opting out for the NFL or COVID), he’s down to a sophomore with 23 catches, two freshmen with a combined 16 catches, and a little-used senior with six catches.

That probably means more action for the tight ends (someone has to replace All-American Kyle Pitts) and the running backs (Gator backs have combined for 61 catches, 700 yards and one touchdown this season).

If Trask is having to throw to new faces, or if he’s having to execute plays from the back of the playbook, he might be less confident and less decisive. That means Oklahoma pass rushers like Ronnie Perkins, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey will have a split-second more time to collapse the pocket, get into throwing lanes or just hit Trask.

Florida already ranks 110th nationally in rushing offense, and facing an OU defense that ranks second in the nation against the run, it seems unlikely the Gators will run the ball more. They’re already one-dimensional.

OU pass rushers should be able to turn up the heat on Trask.

Finish strong

Four times this season, Oklahoma has raced to a double-digit lead, only to either lose at the end or hold on to a win by its fingernails.

The losses — Kansas State and Iowa State — are why the Sooners are in the Cotton Bowl instead of in a College Football Playoff Game. And the wins — Texas and Iowa State — are the reason why OU is in back in Arlington instead of in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl.

The team needed to grow up, and it did. That’s why the last two close games were victories.

In the two losses, the Sooners failed to make winning plays down the stretch. They actually made plays that lost them both games:

Seth McGowan fumbled. Marquis Hayes held. Somebody forgot to protect on a punt. Nobody tackled Deuce Vaughn . Hayes gave up a sack. Tyrese Robinson held. Spencer Rattler missed Theo Wease . Rattler threw an awful interception.

fumbled. held. Somebody forgot to protect on a punt. Nobody tackled . Hayes gave up a sack. held. missed . Rattler threw an awful interception. Wease dropped a touchdown pass. Nobody tackled Kene Nwangwu. Rattler was sacked again. Nobody tackled Breece Hall. Rattler threw another bad pick.

In the two wins, simply put, the Sooners made winning plays down the stretch.

Woodi Washington elevated to pick off Sam Ehlinger in the end zone. Austin Stogner held on to a touchdown in traffic, then beat his defender for another big catch. Rattler pushed across on fourth-and-1. Perrion Winfrey blocked a field goal. Drake Stoops broke open. Tre Brown picked off Ehlinger in the end zone.

elevated to pick off in the end zone. held on to a touchdown in traffic, then beat his defender for another big catch. Rattler pushed across on fourth-and-1. blocked a field goal. broke open. picked off Ehlinger in the end zone. Reeves Mundschau dropped three straight punts inside the 15. Brayden Willis caught two second-down throws from Rattler to move the chains. Gabe Brkic drilled a clutch field goal. Nik Bonitto pressured Brock Purdy, and Tre Brown made another clutch interception.

Sooner Nation can belabor the point on Lincoln Riley’s second-half play-calling all they want: too conservative, too aggressive, doesn't throw the ball enough, doesn’t run the ball enough, whatever.

The bottom line is Oklahoma didn’t make clutch plays in its two losses and made them in bunches in its two close wins.

Count on the Sooners getting an early lead one more time against Florida.

But can they hold onto it this time?

They can if they make plays down the stretch.