The accolades just keep coming for Creed Humphrey and Gabe Brkic.

When the Associated Press announced its first-team and second-team All-Americans on Tuesday morning, it was no surprise to see the Sooners' dominant center and unflappable kicker on the list.

Humphrey was Oklahoma's lone representative on the first team, while Brkic earned a nod to the second team. Both players had previously been named All-Big 12 selections.

Humphrey beat out Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum for first-team honors at center, but the Hawkeyes' Keith Duncan edged Brkic for the first-team spot at kicker.

A redshirt junior from Shawnee, Humphrey decided to return for the 2020 season and forgo a likely first-round selection in the NFL draft. He was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in 2019, anchoring an inexperienced offensive line that had to replace four starters from the Sooners' 2018 team.

Brkic, a redshirt sophomore from Ohio, took over kicking duties after Calum Sutherland was dismissed from the team midway through the year. He responded with one of the greatest campaigns ever by a collegiate kicker, connecting on all 17 of his field goal attempts and all 52 of his extra points. Brkic's biggest kick came in the Sooners' comeback win over Baylor on Nov. 16, as he drilled a 31-yarder to cap the largest rally in program history.

Brkic has been named to the Lou Groza Award watch list, while Humphrey and Oklahoma offensive tackle Adrian Ealy appear on the watch list for the Outland Trophy.

