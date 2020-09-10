SI.com
Creed Humphrey, Patrick Fields Named Oklahoma's Captains For 2020 Season

Parker Thune

The Sooners have announced their team captains, and there's nothing surprising about the selections themselves. 

What is surprising, however, is the number of selections.

Center Creed Humphrey and safety Patrick Fields will serve as the only two captains for the Sooners in the 2020 season.

Humphrey is the lone returnee among the Sooners' 2019 captains, as Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore have all moved on to the professional level. The redshirt junior center is the obvious choice on an offense that features new starters at seven of 11 positions. Humphrey is considered a top contender for the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy, and was recognized as a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Fields, a junior from Tulsa, enters his second year as the Sooners' starting free safety. A highly intelligent and well-spoken individual, Fields was an Academic All-Big 12 selection last season, and figures to inherit a greater leadership role within the defensive unit. He's joined in the secondary by fellow returning starters Tre Brown, Jaden Davis and Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Per SI Sooners' initial research, 1972 appears to be the most recent year that Oklahoma only deployed two team captains. Lincoln Riley had named at least four captains in each of his previous three seasons as the Sooners' head coach.

Football

