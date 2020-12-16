FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Prospect Profile: LB Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma Sooners sign SI1000 nominee from Winter Garden, Florida
Danny Stutsman

Hometown: Winter Garden, Fla.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 215

Position: LB

School: Foundation Academy

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Robert Spillane

Notes: Son of former Baylor tight end Steve Stutsman

Thune's Take: The Florida native committed to Oklahoma blindly, without ever having visited the campus. He’s a two-way dynamo who looks much, much bigger than 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds when he straps on the pads. Stutsman is an outside linebacker, but will in all likelihood move inside at the collegiate level to learn under Brian Odom. He’s by no means a can’t-miss prospect, but consider that some of Oklahoma’s most impactful linebackers in recent memory (Curtis Bolton, Kenneth Murray, Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto) weren’t either. If there's one thing the Sooners know how to do with their linebackers, it's develop them. Stutsman has the long-term potential to be a multi-year starter at middle linebacker for Oklahoma.

