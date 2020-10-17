David Ugwoegbu is coming on fast at middle linebacker

David Ugwoegbu’s rapid climb up the depth chart at middle linebacker this season has given Alex Grinch and the Oklahoma defense options.

But Ugwoegbu’s performance against Texas gives Grinch and the Sooner coaches a little urgency to play him a whole lot more.

“He’s really progressed,” said head coach Lincoln Riley.

Ugwoegbu is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound sophomore from Katy, TX. He joined the Sooners as a Rivals 4-star prospect last year from Seven Lakes High School, where he was projected as a defensive end.

He played Grinch’s rush linebacker last year and got spot duty in all 14 games as a true freshman (he even got the start against Kansas), but Grinch and linebacker coach Brian Odom saw a different potential for him.

“He reminds me — they’re different types of players, but there’s a lot of similarities to him and Kenneth (Murray),” Riley said.

Riley said having Nik Bonitto and Ugwoegbu “stacked up” at the same position would have been a waste. Moving Ugwoegbu to the middle simply added ability to the field.

“We thought those guys had a chance to be two of our better players,” Riley said. “ … We’ve always thought (Ugwoegbu) had a skillset that could potentially fit there. He’s done a good job handling it. Coach Odom’s done a really nice job bringing him along in a short time.”

The comparison to Murray — a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers and an immediate starter for the Chargers as a rookie this year — goes beyond just the physical similarities.

“Kenneth’s first year or two here, you could tell he was gonna be really good at the (middle linebacker) position, but you could also tell that he hadn't played it and was kinda learning on the fly,” Riley said. “I think there’s been some of that with David, but David has really progressed nicely to the point where we’re very confident with him being in the game making plays.”

DaShaun White has started the first four games at the mike spot, but Ugwoegbu has been a steady and consistent reliever. Against Texas, that relief was needed as the Sooners and Longhorns went four overtimes.

“Towards the end of the fourth quarter everybody was getting gassed,” Ugwoegbu said.

Ugwoegbu got in on the Longhorns’ third series, and he was almost immediately disruptive with a quarterback pressure on Sam Ehlinger (a play that might have been ruled a sack with a closer look at the replay).

Ugwoegbu’s mass and uncommon athletic ability make him a difficult matchup for blockers. As he matures into the position and his reads and reactions become more natural, he figures to get even more playing time.

“I knew David was a kid, no matter where you put him, that he was going to be a playmaker regardless,” Bonitto said. “Whether it’s at rush, whether it’s at mike or will. I knew he’d be able to pick it up and I knew once he's actually getting a chance to play in a game, you see he’ll be able to make plays no matter where.”

Riley said the spring plan was to move Ugwoegbu full-time to the middle, but that was ruined first when Bonitto sustained an injury that necessitated keeping Ugwoegbu at the rush linebacker, and then by the cancellation of spring practice by the pandemic.

It took a little longer, but he’s taken to the switch nicely. Against Texas, Ugwoegbu had six total tackles, one sack, one hurry, two tackles for loss and, on special teams, delivered a blocked punt that was quickly turned into an OU touchdown.

He has that kind of game-changing ability.

“It’s good, because he has that versatility where he could play inside and outside,” Bonitto said. “So, you know, I’m just proud of the way he’s playing right now. He’s just doing a really good job.”

As the Sooners wrap up their open date and begin prepping for a trip to TCU next week, Ugwoegbu’s impact on Texas and the team’s ability to finally finish off a Big 12 opponent is lot to build on for the future.

“I’m just going to remember how our defense was able to stay together and just stick to the principles that we practiced,” Ugwoegbu said. “I was proud to see us not fold under pressure. I was proud to see us really finish the game out.”

“I think a game like that will do nothing but boost his confidence,” Riley said. “Hopefully he continues to progress and play well.”

