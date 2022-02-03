Despite Turnover, Oklahoma Outperforms Last Year's Team Rankings

Across the board in the SI99 and other rankings, Brent Venables' first class of OU recruits is up from Lincoln Riley's last class in 2021.

When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma, the Sooners’ recruiting was virtually on fire.

Turns out, that was all a mirage.

Almost two months after Riley left for USC — and took players, recruits and the entire 2023 class with him — the Sooners finished the 2022 recruiting cycle ahead of where Riley had them in 2021.

OU came in at No. 9 in the Sports Illustrated All-American SI99 team rankings. Last year, Riley’s fifth at the helm, the Sooners finished ranked No. 12.

“I’m incredibly excited,” coach Brent Venables said Wednesday. “Boy, that was a race. It's been a sprint here for the last couple of months.”

Venables said OU signed 29 newcomers total, including 10 via the transfer portal and 19 in the 2022 recruiting class.

“How about OU out-recruiting Lincoln Riley head to head and compared to his last Sooner haul?” writes SI Recruiting Director John Garcia. “Those feats were clinched Wednesday as program Flipped south Florida native R Mason Thomas from Iowa State despite a push from the local Miami Hurricanes. It capped the day with the addition of (edge rusher) Kevonte Henry, but the maintenance of SI99 safety recruit Gentry Williams was also a big part of the winning in Norman. The staff’s additions on defense since Venables took over should help to balance out that new-look roster.”

Oklahoma on Wednesday climbed two spots to No. 8 in both the 247 Sports Composite team rankings and the Rivals team rankings. That’s two spots ahead of last year’s class per 247 Sports and a jump of five spots from 2021 per Rivals.

“It's been a great group of guys on both sides of the ball and both lines of scrimmage,” Venables said. “ … I'm just ecstatic. We're not finished yet. We've got a couple more spots. We're going to push forward here throughout the rest of the semester and look to continue to strengthen a couple of positions where we see fit and when we find the right guys.”