Does Oklahoma Have a Second-Half Problem?

Data reveals how the Sooners have underperformed in the final 30 minutes of football games under Lincoln Riley.

Oklahoma sleepwalked through its second half against Tulane.

This week, OU head coach Lincoln Riley stressed the importance of staying locked in for all four quarters — something that's not a new problem for the Sooners.

As Riley embarks on Year 5 as OU's head coach, there has been one constant from year to year: Riley teams get off to fast starts and then hold on for dear life in the second half.

Under Riley, the Sooners are outscoring their opponents by 609 points in the first half. In the second half, that margin is more than cut in half: 280 points.

In Big 12 play only, the second half drop-off is even larger. OU has outscored conference opponents by 391 points in the first half, versus 167 points in the second half.

By comparison, Alabama — the program OU and everyone else is chasing — is outscoring SEC competition by 345 points in the second half over the same span, and the Crimson Tide play one less conference game per season.

The third quarter has been particularly dismal for the Sooners.

In conference play, Oklahoma is outscoring opponents by an average of 2.5 points per game in the third quarter over the entire season, far too low for a team that gets to play the likes of Kansas and Texas Tech every year. In comparison, the Crimson Tide are outscoring SEC opponents by an average of 5.5 points per game in the third quarter every season — more than double OU's output.

Whether a lack of adjustments in the locker room or the players' energy level dropping, Oklahoma could turn around their second half woes with stronger performances in the third quarter.

On Wednesday, defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas may have diagnosed one reason for OU’s underwhelming third quarter performances when he said “a lot of the guys on the team" draw their energy from the quality or reputation of the opponent.

"Regardless of who you’re playing," Thomas said, "you have to have that same mindset as if you’re playing in the Big 12 Championship."

Paying attention to the name on the schedule instead of dominating every snap flies in the face of what Riley and Alex Grinch preach, at least to the public. But it makes more sense as to why the Sooners seem to inexplicably drop at least one Big 12 contest every year.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims said the team is actively trying to avoid that fate this year after the season opener against Tulane.

“We've talked about it all year,” Mims said, “how we've had pretty good teams, Baker, Kyler, and at some point, they all dropped a game. We talked about it all fall camp, all summer. We don't want to be at a point where we have to drop a game to learn how to play — not how to play football, but to take it to that next level.”

The defensive improvements under Grinch, while desperately needed, haven’t helped change the trend much either.

As the defense has taken steps forward the past two seasons, the train of thought was that the Sooners would be able to put teams away earlier as the offense didn't have to score on every possession to come out on top.

But last year, OU’s 29-point differential over the course of the season was the exact same as Oklahoma’s second-half track record in 2017, though OU did play one less conference game (West Virginia was canceled).

Riley will have to shoulder some of the blame as well. He’s built a reputation of being a bit too conservative as a play caller coming out of halftime as he’s tried to establish the run and keep the clock moving to help keep the defense on the sideline.

But Alabama, the gold standard of college football, deals with the same issues.

The Crimson Tide has been more dominant in the first half scoring differential since 2017, and also deals with the same potential issues of second-half motivation and protecting big leads. Nick Saban’s teams don’t have the same third-quarter troubles, however. Over the past four seasons, Alabama has posted a positive point differential of 198 points in SEC play, dwarfing Oklahoma’s 99-point differential.

The Sooners should have the talent on both sides of the football to blow out teams in 2021, but OU showed no signs of having fixed the issue against Tulane in their first contest of the year.

