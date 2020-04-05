With 150 days until the scheduled kickoff of the 2020 college football season, Draft Kings on Sunday took the opportunity to remind us what this year’s over-under win totals look like.

'Win totals are a great way to see what the wagering community thinks of your team for 2020,” Draft Kings writes.

Draft Kings’ current projections were set on Dec. 4.

Wagers are taken on whether you think a team will surpass the projected win total or fall short, and reflects regular-season games only, not conference championship games or bowl results.

Oklahoma’s total for 2020 was projected at 10.5, best in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners have won five straight Big 12 titles.

Here are the Big 12 totals for this fall:

Oklahoma 10.5 Texas 9.5 Oklahoma State 8 Iowa State 7.5 TCU 7.5 Baylor 7 Kansas State 6 West Virginia 6 Texas Tech 5.5 Kansas 3

Clemson leads all team totals at 11.5, while Ohio State is second at 11.

Alabama (10.5), Georgia (10) and Florida (10) lead the SEC, Oregon leads the Pac-12 (9.5), Notre Dame (10) leads independents and Boise State (10) leads all Group of 5 schools.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.