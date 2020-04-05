AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Draft Kings' Over-Under Win Totals for 2020

John. E. Hoover

With 150 days until the scheduled kickoff of the 2020 college football season, Draft Kings on Sunday took the opportunity to remind us what this year’s over-under win totals look like.

'Win totals are a great way to see what the wagering community thinks of your team for 2020,” Draft Kings writes.

Draft Kings’ current projections were set on Dec. 4.

Wagers are taken on whether you think a team will surpass the projected win total or fall short, and reflects regular-season games only, not conference championship games or bowl results.

Oklahoma’s total for 2020 was projected at 10.5, best in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners have won five straight Big 12 titles.

Here are the Big 12 totals for this fall:

  1. Oklahoma 10.5
  2. Texas 9.5
  3. Oklahoma State 8
  4. Iowa State 7.5
  5. TCU 7.5
  6. Baylor 7
  7. Kansas State 6
  8. West Virginia 6
  9. Texas Tech 5.5
  10. Kansas 3

Clemson leads all team totals at 11.5, while Ohio State is second at 11.

Alabama (10.5), Georgia (10) and Florida (10) lead the SEC, Oregon leads the Pac-12 (9.5), Notre Dame (10) leads independents and Boise State (10) leads all Group of 5 schools.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 19: Sam Bradford

After greatness with Oklahoma Sooners, Sam Bradford had rocky NFL career

John. E. Hoover

2021 four-star WR Coleman: Riley and Sooners "develop receivers real well"

Keon Coleman, a 6-foot-4 wideout with 4.53 speed, has emerged from small-town Louisiana to become one of the most courted pass-catchers in the 2021 class

Parker Thune

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 20: James Winchester

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester has Oklahoma Sooners roots

John. E. Hoover

On this date in OU Hoops History: Heartbreak in 1988

Danny Manning, Kansas Jayhawks beat Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA Tournament championship game

John. E. Hoover

NFL Network likes Sooners

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts rise, Neville Gallmore falls

John. E. Hoover

#Sooners follow offer to Keon Coleman with another 2021 wideout from…

Parker Thune

Meet 2021 DB Daymon David, who draws his inspiration from a late, great NFL superstar

Daymon David is a fast-rising prospect from Reisterstown, MD. He says he just wants to "tackle people hard," and pay homage to the legacy of a Washington Redskins great who met a tragic and untimely death.

Parker Thune

Sooner softball seniors will return in 2021

Shutdown, NCAA give OU softball seniors a second chance

John. E. Hoover

OU shuts down campus through July 31, adopts virtual graduation

OU will hold virtual graduation, goes online for summer

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 3-star WR Quincey McAdoo (6-3, 175) from Arkansas:

John. E. Hoover