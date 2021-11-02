Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Drake Stoops Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

    The Oklahoma wide receiver was nominated for the award handed out to the best player in the country who started their career as a walk-on.
    Author:

    Drake Stoops’ journey to prominent wide receiver at Oklahoma has earned some well-deserved recognition.

    On Tuesday, Stoops was named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, a trophy awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football who started their collegiate career as a walk-on.

    Arriving on campus mostly known as the son of OU coaching legend Bob Stoops, Drake Stoops quickly rose up the depth chart, carving out a role for himself in the offense and making a name for himself.

    This season, Stoops has caught 14 passes for 177 receiving yards and one touchdown, upping his career totals to 39 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns.

    But even more impressive than Stoops’ production is his tendency to show up in big moments.

    This year alone, three of his 14 receptions have come on third downs, and Stoops has made huge plays in back-to-back years against Texas.

    Last year, Stoops put the Sooners in front with a 25-yard touchdown catch in the decisive fourth overtime against the Longhorns, and this year Stoops caught the two-point conversion from Spencer Rattler to pull the Sooners all the way back and tie the game.

    If he won the award, Stoops would be the second Sooner to walk away with the Burlsworth Trophy after Baker Mayfield won the honor in both 2015 and 2016. 

