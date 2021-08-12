Eight Sooners Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

The preseason honors continue to roll in for the Oklahoma Sooners.

The outpouring of preseason watch lists continued Thursday for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Eight players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List, including Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson, Erik Swenson, Isaiah Thomas, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Perrion Winfrey.

Every year the Senior Bowl allows the nation’s top seniors to participate in a week of practices run by an NFL coaching staff in the lead up to the draft.

Last season five Sooners participated in the Senior Bowl, with Creed Humphrey, Rhamondre Stevenson, Adrian Ealy, Tre Norwood and Tre Brown all heading to Birmingham, AL, to take part in the event.

Brooks hopes to pick up right where he left off in 2019, where he rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns before opting out of the 2020 season.

Returning to the tight ends/H-back room as one of the most tested players on the team, Hall is primed for another great year as not only a leader on the field, but off it for the Sooners.

Hayes and Robinson are expected to make an impact again for the Sooners along the offensive line. Both starters at guard a year ago for OU, Hayes is well-positioned to kick off the year as the starting left guard, while Robinson will get a shot playing right tackle in 2021.

Swenson has been a two-year starter at left tackle, and he's in contention to slide over and start at right tackle for OU in 2021.

Thomas and Winfrey are primed for big years along the defensive line as both hope to improve on great 2020 campaigns. By the end of the year, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Thomas should be drawing Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year consideration, as he racked up eight sacks and 31 total tackles playing both defensive tackle and end. Winfrey is expected to increase his production as well after a strong first season acclimating to Big 12 football.

And finally, Turner-Yell returns as one of the most battle-tested safeties in the country. The safety logged 50 total tackles last year, including 0.5 sacks and an interception at the back end of Oklahoma’s defense.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the University of South Alabama.

