Why Elite Comparisons Are Fair for 'Unique, Quirky' Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

To suggest the Sooners' new quarterback does some of what Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts did isn't wrong, but Lincoln Riley likes what makes Williams different.

It’s OK. You can watch Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams play football and draw fair comparisons to his predecessors in Norman.

He runs like Jalen Hurts. He throws like Kyler Murray. He leads like Baker Mayfield.

It doesn’t detract from anything those guys ever did, and it’s not unfair to Williams to say he does things that remind you of some Heisman Trophy winners.

Simply put, they do have many qualities that are similar.

Caleb Williams at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I mean, it's a tough question,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I mean, there's some things — just for him — that he does at a young age that are really impressive.”

Williams runs and throws and leads and rips the heart out of defenses like some of Riley’s best. But Riley might be most impressed by another quality Williams has shown through his first 3 1/2 games as the Sooners’ No. 1 quarterback.

“You know, he's got a good calm demeanor about the game,” Riley said. “He’s done a good job in scramble situations here early in the season. He does a good job not getting too high or too low. I think there's a certain, you know, feel that he has on some things that are good.

“And you know, I would expect (him) to continue to get better.”

Mayfield was special as a true freshman at Texas Tech, winning the Big 12’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award before he was hurt and lost his job. Hurts was also special as a first-year player at Alabama, winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year, before he lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game. Murray made three starts at Texas A&M, but never quite got fully comfortable in College Station as all the Aggie quarterbacks struggled and eventually transferred.

So far at OU, as he backed up Spencer Rattler before taking over, Williams scored a touchdown on his first collegiate snap, had the two longest plays of the game in his first substantial game action, came off the bench to dominate rival Texas in his first real FBS action, and has made simply otherworldly plays in his three starts against TCU, Kansas and Tech.

Caleb Williams against Texas Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He’s been accorded weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference and the Davey O’Brien Award committee and others. He’s Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded freshman. He’s even gained attention from numerous Heisman Trophy voters.

“Everything is so totally different than what (it was for) those other guys,” Riley said. “But just just solely for Caleb, there’s a lot of things as a as a young player that he’s doing at a high level, no question about it. I mean, it’s impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it with not having had all the experience in the world.

“So now there’s a lot of positives and a lot to build on.”

Without making his precocious star available for media interviews, Riley was asked to pull back the curtain a little and shed some light on who Caleb Williams really is.

“Honestly, I think he’s a lot like what you see on game day,” Riley said. “He’s a very unique kid. He’s got kind of different interests. He’s got a unique but fun personality. He does a good job relating to different people.

“Where it’s like, sometimes you bring a guy in your program, you can tell he’s really maybe comfortable around people from similar backgrounds or from a similar part of the country that he is in. … Caleb’s kind of — he kinda gets along with everybody, can talk to anybody. He can have a conversation with anybody. He can have a conversation with my 5-year-old. He can have a conversation with anybody on our team. He can have a conversation with an adult and interact and be very personable. So he’s got a unique ability to connect with different kinds of people.

Caleb Williams before the TCU game BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

“He’s a football guy. I mean, he really is into it. Puts a lot of time into it. Very driven. But also can laugh, can joke, can have some fun. He takes it serious. He’s got, for a young guy, pretty good balance. Some young guys get in here and they’re so tense, they almost take it too serious and they can’t relax any that, you’ve got to relax them. On the flip side, and probably more often, you get a guy that doesn’t know how to be business-like when it’s time to be business-like. He’s got a pretty good feel for a young guy of, he can be pretty serious and into it but also it doesn’t tense him up. There’s certainly a relaxed side to him too.

“Hopefully that gives you some insight. He’s a neat kid. He really is. Got a cool personality and a good way about him.”

Among Williams’ “different interests” Riley mentioned is a tendency to paint his fingernails a certain theme — such as 10 “Horns Down” logos for the Red River Rivalry. He didn’t know he’d be playing that day, under the burning hot spotlight of the OU-Texas game and its lingering celebration — but he was ready for his closeup.

Hey, fingernail decorations are a new phenomenon to just about everyone around the program.

“I didn’t know how to explain them,” Riley said, “so I figured I would stay in a realm that I understand. I’ve gotten to know the kid pretty well, but yeah, that’s some of the quirks of his personality, I guess you’d say. He’s got some fashion quirks. Some funky fingernail paintings. But hey, everybody has their thing, don’t they?”

Caleb Williams has his own way to flash the "Horns Down" BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Football purists — i.e., older fans — may never gain a full appreciation for the younger generation’s ways. When have they ever?

But even traditionalists can appreciate the idea of their fiercest warrior going to battle painted with his enemy’s pain … even if it is in a 2021 sort of way.

“Maybe I’ll get him to put some Muleshoe emblems,” Riley said, “or something like that.”

