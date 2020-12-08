Can Riley, Sooners land top 2021 wideout Emeka Egbuka?

Emeka Egbuka has been highly covert with his intentions as national signing day draws near.

Will he choose Ohio State? Will he choose Oklahoma? Or will he throw the entire recruiting universe a curveball and choose neither?

It's not at all clear where the elite wideout from Washington state is leaning, but context clues paint an encouraging picture for Sooner Nation. Just days after his first visit to Norman, Egbuka suddenly announced that he'll commit this Friday evening.

Egbuka attended Oklahoma's home finale last Saturday, a 27-14 win over Baylor, alongside Caleb Williams. It was the receiver's first visit to campus, and Williams raved about the chemistry that the two immediately shared. Last Friday, the pair streamed their throwing session on Instagram Live.

"You don't always find somebody and connect as if you feel you've known him forever," Williams said of Egbuka. "I feel like I've known him forever and I feel like I've been throwing with him forever, too. It was awesome. I was super happy he got down here, we got some work in and he could finally see OU."

All eyes now turn to Egbuka's announcement, as he's widely expected to choose either Oklahoma or Ohio State. SI All-American ranks Egbuka as the No. 1 overall wide receiver and the No. 9 overall player in the 2021 class. Should the Sooners land both Egbuka and Camar Wheaton, who's scheduled to commit on Dec. 23, they'd own three of the top 10 players in SI All-American's class rankings (Williams, of course, is the other).

Egbuka would be the Sooners' fourth wide receiver commit in the cycle, joining Cody Jackson, Mario Williams and Jalil Farooq. Oklahoma also has a pledge from Billy Bowman, who is listed as an athlete but figures to play the slot in Lincoln Riley's offense.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.