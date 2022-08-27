Skip to main content

ESPN College Gameday Crew Not a Big Believer in Oklahoma

Just one analyst picked the Sooners to win the Big 12 this season with none taking OU to reach the College Football Playoff.

The college football season is underway.

Week 0 action has begun with a handful of games taking place on Saturday before the party gets started in full next weekend.

Naturally, ESPN’s famed pregame show College Gameday held their season-opening program this morning to preview the 2022 season.

As they normally do, the crew made their conference title picks along with who they believe will reach the College Football Playoff…with Oklahoma not receiving the level of love they are used to in recent years.

Of the four analysts of Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso, only one picked the Sooners to win the Big 12 in Pollack.

Herbstreit and Howard picked Baylor to win the league, with Corso taking Texas.

Naturally, that didn’t bode well for OU in their College Football Playoff picks either - with none of the crew selecting Oklahoma to be one of the four teams competing for a national title at season’s end.

Doubt is nothing new for OU throughout this particular offseason, but the lack of belief from the premier college football show on television will probably help stoke the fire for the Sooners ahead of next week’s opener.

Oklahoma will begin their season next Saturday against UTEP at 2:30 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

Oklahoma Sooners
FB - 2022 Spring Game, Brent Venables
Football

