ESPN's Todd McShay Lists Trio of Oklahoma Sooners in Top 30 NFL Draft Prospects for 2022

Quarterback Spencer Rattler, linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey are all among the first-round level of prospects according to the ESPN draft guru.

The college football season kicks off with Week 0 matchups in just over a week, but that won’t stop many from looking ahead to next spring’s NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Todd McShay is one of the most well-known draft gurus out there as someone who immerses himself in draft preparation. On Thursday, he dropped his top 50 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft as things stand today — and he was kind to the Sooners.

Three Oklahoma players were listed among the first 29 spots, with quarterback Spencer Rattler listed at No. 1 overall.

“Rattler shows quick feet both in the pocket and extending plays, and unleashes a fast release to get the ball out, often changing his arm angle to make impressive off-platform throws,” McShay wrote. “He has plenty of arm strength, but his accuracy stands to improve a bit. And I'd like to see him process plays a little faster at times, as he stays on his first read too long too often. He might not yet be a finished product, but Rattler has all the tools to be a franchise QB in the NFL, including the ability to pick up yards with his legs. He threw for 3,031 yards, 28 TDs and seven interceptions last season — his 81.2 QBR ranked 11th in the nation — while adding another six scores on the ground.”

The redshirt sophomore is widely viewed as the Heisman favorite and the leading contender to be the first player off the board next spring, so while this doesn’t come as a massive surprise it does continue to firm up Rattler’s placement as the face of college football.

Next up is linebacker Nik Bonitto, who McShay lists as his No. 12 overall prospect.

“Disruptive and rangy are two words that come to mind with Bonitto,” McShay wrote. “He moves really well for his size, both when dropping in coverage and rushing the passer. His inside and weave moves are effective, and he bends well off the edge. He is a bit on the lighter side for an edge rusher, but he can shoot his hands and stack tight ends. Bonitto tied for 13th in the nation last season with 8.0 sacks and added 10.5 tackles for loss.”

Bonitto has been a trendy first-round projection for a while now as a player who has done nothing but improve over his time in Norman. Entering 2021, the expectations are extremely high for Bonitto to be the best player on a defense that should be really solid in Norman.

The third Oklahoma player to crack the top-30 prospects is defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey at No. 29.

“Winfrey could play defensive tackle or 3-4 end in the NFL, as he is a little on the lighter side for full-time inside work,” McShay wrote. “But he blows up plays with regularity, showing first-step quickness, power and active hands to get into gaps. Winfrey had 6.0 tackles for loss last season. However, gap discipline is inconsistent, and he stalls out a bit too frequently.”

Winfrey has seemingly put together a fantastic offseason where his stock continues to rise both for what he’ll be on the field in 2021 and at the next level. He has become a leader and a truly feared player along the powerful Sooners’ defensive line, who clearly has aspirations of being a first-round selection in April.

To read Todd McShay’s full top-50 prospects list, click here. You will need an ESPN+ subscription.

