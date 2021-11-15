Even off a Loss, Iowa State Still has the Recipe to Upset Oklahoma

Though they're one of the disappointments of the Big 12 season, the Cyclones still pose a massive threat to OU this weekend.

The Iowa State Cyclones have been a disappointment.

Matt Campbell’s team entered the season ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll after returning almost every major contributor off of last season’s squad, but early season losses to Iowa and Baylor brought the program’s momentum to a screeching halt.

A 24-21 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 23 gave the Cyclones new life in the Big 12 race, however, but head scratching upsets on the road to West Virginia and Texas Tech once again have Iowa State dead in the water.

Most concerning for the Cyclones has been the trend of getting down early in their three road Big 12 losses.

Iowa State has been outscored 69-44 across the first halves in their losses to Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech, margins that are hard to overcome — especially on the road.

But to their credit, the Cyclones have come back out of the break firing in all three games, coming close to winning each of them.

Campbell said the first half struggles on Saturday against Texas Tech were largely due to poor execution in the first half, something the Cyclones can’t afford this week in Norman.

“I think precision and detail was much better in the second half than it was in the first,” Campbell said after the game Saturday. “… You dig a hole like we dug in the first half, man, you’re really going to have to win each possession. And we just came up a hair short.”

And while the contest between the Sooners and the Cyclones has lost a lot of its preseason luster, the Cyclones are still very capable of pulling the upset in Norman.

Jon Heacock’s Cyclone defense continues to be one of the most consistent units in the county, and they still rank No. 10 in the country in total defense.

Iowa State is sacking opposing quarterbacks an average of 2.3 times per game, a scary thought for an Oklahoma offensive line coming off an awful performance in Waco.

On the other side of the football, running back Breece Hall continues to be one of the best backs in the nation.

Hall is 6th in the country in rushing with 1,164 yards on the ground this season, just one spot behind Baylor running back Abram Smith who gashed the Sooners for 148 yards on 20 carries this past Saturday.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has actually been more efficient for the Cyclones this season, completing a career-best 73.4 percent of his passes this season, and Iowa State has done a nice job protecting him.

The Cyclones are giving up just 1.2 sacks per game this year, which is tied for the 15th best mark in college football this season.

If Iowa State can keep Purdy upright and the Oklahoma defensive line cannot contain Hall, Campbell could once again pop up to frustrate Lincoln Riley, winning his third game off of the OU head coach since arriving in Ames.

