    • December 6, 2021
    First Look: Brent Venables Lands in Norman

    Watch SI Sooners video of the former Oklahoma defensive coordinator at the airport; he's expected to be formally named head coach soon.
    NORMAN — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables flew from South Carolina to Norman on Sunday evening. SI Sooners shot video of Venables and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione as they deplaned before a crowd of fans, The Pride, Boomer and Sooner and the Sooner Schooner at Max Westheimer Regional Airport.

    Venables, a former Oklahoma assistant under current interim coach Bob Stoops, will be formally named the 23rd head football coach at OU soon, possibly as early as Sunday night. He'll replace Lincoln Riley, who took the head job at USC last week.

    Venables, 50, coached the Sooner defense from 1999-2011 and has spent the last 10 seasons at Clemson, where he won two national championships.

