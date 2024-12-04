NSD: Oklahoma Loses Another WR Prospect to Recruiting Flip
Four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Nebraska on National Signing Day.
Mills, a 2025 prospect from Homestead, FL, originally pledged to the Sooners on July 1, holding offers from Nebraska, LSU and Clemson, among others. Listed at 6-foot-0.5 and 165 pounds, Mills is rated as the No. 113 prospect in the 2025 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Mills is the third wide receiver to decommit from Oklahoma recently. Another 4-star prospect, Marcus Harris, decommitted on Sunday, as well as Gracen Harris following the Sooners' season-ending loss at LSU.
Mills visited Lincoln for the Cornhuskers’ game against Colorado on Sept. 7, which Nebraska won 28-10.
Mills visited OU’s game against Tennessee on Sept. 21. He also visited Norman a few days before the Tennessee game and posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with OU’s coaching staff, captioned with a lock emoji, seemingly reaffirming his pledge to Oklahoma.
Mills did not post anything on X after his visit to Nebraska.
Since committing, the wide receiver prospect has picked up offers from Colorado, Auburn, UCF and other Power Four programs.
Mills led Homestead in receiving as a junior in 2023, catching 79 passes for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns to earn a Miami Herald All-Dade 4M-3M selection.
Mills’ flip from Oklahoma to Nebraska reignites the somewhat-dormant rivalry between the programs.
The former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals have played just twice since Nebraska left the Big 12 in 2010. The Sooners and Cornhuskers played a home-and-home series in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with OU winning both meetings.
Oklahoma and Nebraska have played 88 times, with the Sooners leading the all-time series 47-38-3.
Mills is the fourth offensive prospect to decommit from Oklahoma since the Sooners fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Oct. 20. Longtime quarterback commit Kevin Sperry flipped his pledge from Oklahoma to Florida State on Nov. 21.
Before Mills' flip, wide receiver prospects Gracen Harris and Marcus Harris decommited.
Oklahoma now has just two wide receiver commits in the 2025 class.
Four-star wideout Elijah Thomas of Checotah, OK, is Oklahoma's highest wideout prospect, ranked No. 123 in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The Sooners also have a commitment from three-star Emmanuel Choice and Gracen Harris.
They also have plenty of young receiving talent still on the roster from the 2024 class.
The Sooners signed four receivers — Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins and K.J. Daniels — a year ago. Kearney, Carreon and Ragins have all caught passes in 2024, as Kearney and Carreon were rated as 4-star prospects in last year’s class.
OU also has seen production from walk-on freshman receiver Jacob Jordan, who has caught 16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in 2024.
Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 14 nationally and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC teams rated ahead of the Sooners are Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee and Florida.
The Sooners finished the 2024 regular season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play). OU won just one SEC home game (Alabama) and one SEC road game (Auburn).
Nebraska also ended the regular season 6-6. The Cornhuskers lost five of their final six games after starting the year 5-1 but qualified for their first bowl game in almost a decade.