For Oklahoma, 'If We Win the Game, Then We're Where We Want to Be'

The Sooners want to win, but they can also advance to the Big 12 Championship Game if Baylor loses earlier in the day, but Lincoln Riley says the focus is on beating OSU.

John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

NORMAN — Whether you pull for crimson or orange, there is some gray area to be navigated regarding Saturday’s Bedlam game.

The Cowboys and Sooners play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater. Both teams come in 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big 12 Conference play.

The winner matters, as usual, but the scenario around this year’s game lines up a little differently.

OSU is already locked into the Big 12 Championship Game next week in Arlington, TX — its first ever appearance in the game.

OU, on the other hand, needs one of two things to happen: either Baylor losing to Texas Tech (an 11 a.m. kickoff in Waco), or a victory over Oklahoma State.

A Baylor loss earlier in the day gives the Bears three losses, and Oklahoma would advance to its 12th Big 12 title game regardless of the Bedlam outcome.

“I don’t know that we’ll pay a while lot of attention to (the Baylor-Tech outcome),” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We’ll look at the score.

“What we know is, if we win the game, then we’re where we want to be. Whatever happens that other game, our expectation level is like any other game. We want to play well and win the game.”

Of course, an OU win (or Baylor loss) means a Bedlam rematch in the conference championship game (an 11 a.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium), marking the first time the programs have played twice in the same season.

“The goal right now is not, ‘Let’s just make it to the championship game,” Riley said. “I don’t think I’ve said that one time this week, or heard one player say that.

“Let’s just go win the football game Saturday night.”

Riley said the “potential is unique” for the outcome this game to produce something unusual. But the Sooners’ week of preparation remains the same.

“I approach this like any other one,” Riley said. “You don’t hold back. We don’t get 50 of these things.”

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 90-18-7 and has won six years in a row and 16 of the last 18.

But that’s ancient history to players in this year’s game.

“As it’s become a lot of years — I know since I’ve been here — it’s a game with a lot of important things riding on it,” Riley said. “That’s what makes it more fun, no question about it.

“When you’ve got a good rivalry game with a lot at stake, it makes it a lot of fun.”