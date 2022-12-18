Former Oklahoma DB Announces New Team

One of Oklahoma’s transfer portal departures has announced his new landing spot.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Kendall Dennis announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to South Florida ahead of the 2023 season.

via Kendall Dennis' Instagram

Dennis is a Florida native having played his high school ball at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, FL.

A 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Dennis committed to the Sooners as the No. 15 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports.

But, after not appearing in any games across his first two seasons in Norman, his playing time was scarce in 2022 appearing sporadically in seven games this season.

Dennis then announced on Dec. 2 that he would enter the transfer portal to look for a new home, eventually landing on the Bulls in his home state.

South Florida, a member of the American Athletic Conference, went 1-11 this season including a winless 0-8 mark in conference play.

Dennis is one of a number of secondary players who leave Oklahoma this month, with Jordan Mukes, Joshua Eaton and Bryson Washington all also making their intentions to transfer elsewhere known.

He will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.